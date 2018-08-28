Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 November 2018

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Jack Lankester has progressed quickly in recent months. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJack Lankester has progressed quickly in recent months. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Bury St Edmunds youngster impressed in the club’s youth sides at the end of last season and at the start of this, earning a professional contract and a senior debut off the bench in the loss to QPR last month.

He has been an unused substitute in Paul Lambert’s first two games in charge but has already been described as a ‘huge talent’ by the new Ipswich boss.

He hopes to continue his development with the senior Ipswich squad but, should his opportunities dry up, he would be happy to follow the path of Luke Woolfenden and Tristan Nydam and head out on loan.

MORE: Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

“It’s something I’d consider for sure,” Lankester said.

“Right now I have some involvement in the first-team and I’d like to continue progressing here. But if an opportunity comes up at the right time then it should always be something to look at.

“If I make a breakthrough then great but if it comes to a point where I need game time then I don’t see any harm in seeing what the best option is.”

MORE: ‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Lankester played again for the Blues at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIXLankester played again for the Blues at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Progress has been rapid for the 18-year-old over the last six months, but the path has not always been so smooth.

“My U16s season wasn’t really an enjoyable one to be honest. It proved to be a bit of a reality check plus I struggled with injuries and fitness,” he said.

“I went away on holiday and when I came back I wasn’t fit enough and I struggled with injuries.

When I became a scholar I think that’s when it really sunk in that I had to work hard and try to prove people wrong.

Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

“In a lot of ways it helped, though, because it made me work harder and I didn’t get complacent.

“I was offered a contract early and I’m not afraid to say I got a little bit complacent. But when the reality struck that other guys were coming in and playing ahead of me – that’s when the penny dropped and I said to myself ‘I’m going to do this’ and I just really went from there.”

Lankester’s progress has seen him put on standby for England Under 19s for a trio of matches over the international break.

Topic Tags:

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

38 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

06:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been impressing the players with his skills on the training pitch. STUART WATSON looks back on his playing career.

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Yesterday, 17:46 Andy Warren
Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Yesterday, 16:45 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Former Ipswich goalkeeper Supple hangs up his gloves for a second time due to ongoing hip injury

Yesterday, 14:16 Andy Warren
Shane Supple has retired from football for a second time.

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Shane Supple has announced his retirement from football for a second time, due to a persistent hip injury.

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

ANDY WARREN takes a look at the changes made by Paul Lambert since his appointment as Ipswich Town manager.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Johnson signs as George Best dons an Ipswich shirt in Sir Bobby’s testimonial

Yesterday, 15:53 Ross Halls
On this day in 1997, David Johnson signed for Town from Bury

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features David Johnson signing for Town and Sir Bobby Robson’s testimonial match at Portman Road

Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

Yesterday, 12:16 Andy Warren
Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Mon, 17:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Mon, 12:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Most read

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24