‘Shane has been on my radar for ages ‘ - McLoughlin completes deadline day Wimbledon move

Shane McLoughlin has joined AFC Wimbledon from Ipswich Town.

Shane McLoughlin has completed his move to AFC Wimbledon.

Shane McLoughlin is joining AFC Wimbledon.

The Irishman joins the League One club on what is understood to be an 18-month deal, with the 21-year-old understood to have been allowed to leave on a free transfer.

McLoughlin’s only Ipswich start came in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace in August 2017, while his only Championship appearance came on the final day of last season when he came off the bench against Middlesbrough and soon won the penalty converted by Martyn Waghorn.

Wimbledon manager Wally Downes is happy to have got his man, having tracked him for some time.

“Shane is versatile and very sharp and accurate on the ball,” the Dons manager said.

“He has great energy, a superb attitude, and he fits the age bracket we want. He is the type of player that we want here.

“Shane has been on my radar for ages. A couple of friends I know that used to play for Ipswich told me about him quite a while ago, so I kept my eye on him.

“We had looked to bring him to India with us when I was out there, but that didn’t happen, and he was doing well at Ipswich. I’ve been aware of him for quite a while. He is young and hungry to do well, which is what we want, and he has a great attitude.”