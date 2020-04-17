Four Ipswich Town youngsters join together to help fight coronavirus

Jack Lankester is one of four young Ipswich Town players to have helped the fight against coronavirus. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Four young Ipswich Town players have clubbed together to help the fight against coronavirus.

Tommy Smith in action during Town U18s FA Youth Cup game with Exeter City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Tommy Smith in action during Town U18s FA Youth Cup game with Exeter City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Jack Lankester, Brett McGavin, Liam Gibbs and Tommy Smith, who were all brought up in Bury St Edmunds, have joined up to make a donation to the My WiSH Charity in their hometown.

The charity helps support the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, with the players’ donation being used to buy protective phone cases for doctors and nurses on the frontline.

“Given everything that’s going on, we thought about how we might be able to help,” Lankester, 20, said.

“My attention was drawn to the local hospital so I messaged Brett, Liam and Tommy knowing they’re from Bury as well and they were all on board.

Brett McGavin on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town Photo: ROSS HALLS Brett McGavin on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town Photo: ROSS HALLS

“I contacted the charity and asked if there was anything that our donation could cover and they said they were going to order some phone cases for those working on the frontline. The cases are designed to greatly reduce the risk of infection and they’ll be getting just over 100 of them.

“It was just about playing a part and as a group from Bury we were keen to help.”

Liam Gibbs pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Liam Gibbs pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Lankester later added in a tweet: “A few people are wondering what the phone cases are for , these phone cases are specific for the medical phones those on the frontline are using to communicate between each other . The cases prevent infection between any people who may use these phones.”

Sue Smith, head of fundraising at My WiSH Charity said: “It is absolutely wonderful how the whole community are pulling together, the players at ITFC have always shown the hospital great support, and this is another way in which they want to play a part.

“We are so grateful to them and by donating we are able to purchase these phone covers which in turn helps our frontline staff, we have been astounded by our local community and how they are wanting to support and I would like to thank Jack, Brett, Liam and Tommy for this extremely kind gesture.”

Lankester has recently been given the all-clear to return to first-team training after 15 months out with back problems, while McGavin, Gibbs and Smith all made their first-team debuts during the 2019/20 campaign.