'They can't hide behind that young tag anymore' - Lambert warns Town youngsters they must deliver

PUBLISHED: 15:56 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 16 May 2019

Paul Lambert (inset) has challenged Ipswich Town's young players such as Myles Kenlock and Teddy Bishop to deliver on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert has warned his young Ipswich Town players they must learn quickly and deliver on the field as the club prepares for their League One promotion push.

Flynn Downes has revealed that manager Paul Lambert has made Town's promotion goal clear. Picture: STEVE WALLERFlynn Downes has revealed that manager Paul Lambert has made Town's promotion goal clear. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The likes of Teddy Bishop (22), Myles Kenlock (22), Flynn Downes (20), Andre Dozzell (20) and Jack Lankester (19) are set to be key figures as the Blues bid to battle their way out of the third tier next season, with Lambert regularly insisting the club must rebuild around its young core following relegation.

While Lambert accepts they will need time and patience, with mistakes likely, the Town boss has stressed they must deliver.

"The young players we have here are learning on the job and they will have to learn quickly. They have to have that desire to go week in, week out," he told the club website.

Andre Dozzell on the ball at Bristol City. Photo: PagepixAndre Dozzell on the ball at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

"Young is only 17, 18 though. We have players here who are 21, 22, 23. They can't hide behind that young tag anymore. They will need time for sure and they will make mistakes along the way.

"Ultimately though, they have to deliver. That's what being a professional footballer is all about."

Lambert also discussed the prospect of entering next season as one of the favourites for promotion.

"I'd rather have that pressure on my shoulders that we are there to be shot at," he said.

"We will have targets on our back and in those circumstances you have to rise above it and deal with that challenge. That's what we have to do."

'They can't hide behind that young tag anymore' - Lambert warns Town youngsters they must deliver

