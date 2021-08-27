10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline

Published: 5:40 PM August 27, 2021

Christian Walton celebrates Wigan's League One title of 2017/18. Could Paul Cook look to be reunited with the Brighton keeper? Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook is keen to further add to his 16 summer signings before Tuesday night's deadline. STUART WATSON looks at 10 players who could be of interest.





GOALKEEPERS...

Christian Walton in action for Wigan against Ipswich. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

CHRISTIAN WALTON

Will Brighton make their goalkeeper available for loan again?

The 25-year-old had two season-long spells at Wigan under Paul Cook’s management, helping them to a League One title and subsequently playing in the Championship.

Former England U21 international was then a regular in the Blackburn side that finished 11th in the second-tier in 2019/20.

He’s currently behind Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele in the Seagulls pecking order.

Derby have made veteran keeper David Marshall available. - Credit: PA

DAVID MARSHALL

Verteran Scotland international, 36, is behind Kelle Ross and Ryan Allsop at Derby.

Boss Wayne Rooney has said: “I am not going to sit here and say he’s not available because I can’t deny him the opportunity to play.”

Liverpool are said to be interested in bringing him in as an experienced back-up.

Former Chelsea keeper Jamal Blackman is a free agent. - Credit: PA

JAMAL BLACKMAN

The 27-year-old is now a free agent having spent years being loaned out by Chelsea.

He made 26 appearances in the Championship for Rotherham last season, following on from spells at Bristol Rovers, Leeds, Sheffield United and Wycombe.

Worth noting that free agents can sign for clubs outside the window.

RIGHT-BACKS...

DUJON STERLING

Another player Cook has worked with before.

Having been a hit at Coventry in League One, the Chelsea youngster was looking good for Wigan in 2019/20 only to tear his hamstring.

The 21-year-old was part of Chelsea’s pre-season trip to Ireland. Speaking recently, he said: “I feel like I’m physically stronger than I was before I got injured - more powerful, stronger, quicker. Now it’s just about playing games.”

Paul Cook worked with Derby right-back Nathan Byrne at Wigan. - Credit: PA

NATHAN BYRNE

A regular starter under Cook for three seasons at Wigan between 2017 and 2020.

Byrne joined Derby during the Latics’ administration exodus and made 39 starts as Rooney’s men narrowly avoided the Championship drop.

The 29-year-old right-back has started all four of the Rams’ opening league games and could be difficult to get.

Andre Wisdom (right) hasn't yet signed a new deal with Wayne Rooney's Derby County. - Credit: PA

ANDRE WISDOM

The 28-year-old saw his contract at Derby expire this summer. He’s been training with the Rams in pre-season, but is yet to sign a new deal.

Town have already swooped to sign Derby trialists Tom Carroll and Sone Aluko this summer.





MIDFIELDERS...

Sam Morsy (left) has been in and out the Middlesbrough side so far this season. - Credit: PA

SAM MORSY

A proper midfield destroyer, Morsy was Cook’s trusted captain at both Chesterfield and Wigan.

He was a regular in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season, but has been in and out of the team at the start of this campaign.

Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and Matt Crooks have played as Boro’s midfield three at times, while Marcus Tavernier can play centrally too.

Would Neil Warnock entertain a bid for Morsy, a player who still has two years left on his deal? Would the 29-year-old consider dropping down to League One?

GRAEME SHINNIE

Another Derby player.

The six-cap Scotland international, now 30, is left-footed and tenacious. He’d certainly bring different qualities to the midfield.

Like Byrne, he was a regular for the Rams last season and has also started all four league openers this season.

SAMBA SOW

Mali international is an out-and-out defensive midfielder who loves to tackle, block and intercept.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent having been released by Nottingham Forest this summer.

A former Lens and Dynamo Moscow player, he was key man for Forest during his debut season of 2019/20 but saw his game-time restricted by injuries last season.

Adam Clayton (left) is out of the picture at Birmingham City. - Credit: PA

ADAM CLAYTON

Experienced former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough midfielder hasn’t been given a squad number at Birmingham City.

The 32-year-old made 10 Championship starts last season and is now in the final year of his contract at St Andrew’s.

Speaking earlier this month, Blues boss Lee Bowyer said: “We need to strengthen in a few areas. But we need to move players out first.”