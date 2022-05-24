15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer

Expert opinion

Cole Stockton looks set to depart Morecambe following a 23-goal season in League One. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town need to bolster their forward line this summer following the departures of James Norwood and Macauley Bonne. STUART WATSON highlights 15 strikers who could be of interest.

Leicester City striker George Hirst has just enjoyed a 15-goal loan spell at Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

GEORGE HIRST

Came through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and was linked to Manchester United before having a season at Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.

Since joining Leicester in 2020 he’s been loaned out twice. Was mainly used as a sub during a goalless season in the Championship with Rotherham, but has just enjoyed a 15-goal campaign in League One with Portsmouth.

Is now heading into the final year of his deal at The King Power Stadium.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has made it clear he’d like to bring the 23-year-old back to Fratton Park, saying: “We see him as a No.9 and one that can be a top player at this level.”

Understood to be on Town’s list of potential striker targets.

Brentford forward Marcus Forss finished last season on loan at Hull. - Credit: PA

MARCUS FORSS

Finnish international had a prolific spell League One loan spell with AFC Wimbledon in 2019/20 (11 goals in 18 appearances).

He returned to parent club Brentford and played an important squad role (10 goals, largely playing as a sub) as the Bees were promoted to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old – who is under a contract until 2025 – spent the second half of the season just gone on loan at Hull where he was in and out the side.

Could a loan to a promotion-chasing League One club be his next move?

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo (right) attempts a shot on goal during the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday April 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

FREDDIE LADAPO

Was let go by both Colchester and Kidderminster before getting his career back on track with a prolific spell at non-league club Margate.

Subsequent moves to Crystal Palace and Southend didn’t work out, but League One goals have flowed at Plymouth and Rotherham (43 across three seasons).

The 29-year-old handed in a transfer request back in January and is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Speaking ahead of Town’s trip to the New York Stadium last month, Blues boss Kieran McKenna said: “Obviously (Michael) Smith and (Freddie) Ladapo are two really good, physical forwards who have different attributes. Smith is dominant in the air, while Ladapo has that pace and is good one-v-one. That's a strong front pairing.”

Plymouth Argyle’s Ryan Hardie during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at St. Andrew's, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday January 8, 2022. - Credit: PA

RYAN HARDIE

It didn’t work out for the Scottish striker at his beloved Rangers, but a seven-goal loan spell with Livingston saw him move to Blackpool and then, very quickly, on to Plymouth.

Tall, quick and keen to trigger the press, the 25-year-old netted 19 goals for the Pilgrims in the season just gone.

His former boss Ryan Lowe said: “When he’s running at defenders or goalkeepers he’s immense. The work rate in him is fantastic.”

Lowe may well be interested in a reunion at Preston. Now in the final year of his deal.

Blackpool's Jerry Yates (left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Keshi Anderson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture date: Saturday December 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

JERRY YATES

In and out of the Rotherham team as they yo-yoed between League One and the Championship, it was a 12-goal loan spell at League Two club Swindon that really got Yates going.

A move to Blackpool followed and he duly scored 23 goals as the Tangerines were promoted to the Championship in 2020/21.

“I absolutely love him to bits,” enthused Yates’ former Swindon boss Richie Wellens. “He's good at everything. He's got decent pace, he can hold the ball up, he’s a cool finisher and he’s a fantastic professional.”

The 25-year-old scored eight goals in 23 starts and 16 sub appearances during the season just gone. He’s still got two more years left on his contract.

Bristol City's Nahki Wells during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

NAHKI WELLS

Bristol City forked out £5m to sign the ex-Huddersfield hot-shot from Burnley in January 2021, following his impressive loan spell at QPR.

Wells was on the periphery throughout last season though, scoring three goals in nine starts and 25 sub appearances.

The Robins turned down loan bids from Cardiff and Swansea back in January, but it’s been widely reported the Bermudan international – soon to be 32 - will be available for a permanent transfer this summer as Nigel Pearson looks to cut the wage bill.

BRITT ASSOMBALONGA

What's the former Peterborough, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough goalscorer up to these days, I hear you cry...

Well, he's just spent a season playing for Turkish top-tier club Adana Demirspor along with a certain Mario Balotelli.

After 10 goals from 15 starts and 21 sub appearances, might the powerful 29-year-old be available? If so, would Ipswich appeal for the London-raised, DR Congo international?

Still has two years left to run on his deal. Financially, this would be very difficult to do.

Wigan Athletic's Jason Kerr (left) and Cheltenham Town's Kion Etete battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Cheltenham. Picture date: Saturday January 29, 2022. - Credit: PA

KION ETETE

A 6ft 6in striker who Tottenham spirted away from Notts County as a teenager back in 2019.

Now aged 20, the physical front man impressed on loan at Northampton (League Two) and Cheltenham (League One) in the season just gone, registering nine goals and five assists across the two spells.

Strong, mobile and athletic, he brings others into play.

Millwall and Portsmouth are both said to be interested in taking him for next season.

RHYS HEALY

Loaned out by Cardiff year-after-year (including a spell at Colchester), the Manchester-born striker has really come alive later in his career.

After scoring 11 goals in 18 League One appearances for MK Dons (2019/20), he made a surprise move to French second-tier side Toulouse. Now, two seasons and 38 goals later, he’s preparing to face Messi, Mbappe and co following a title-winning campaign.

A host of Premier League and Championship clubs have all been linked to the 27-year-old fox-in-the-box. Ipswich would, therefore, have to really sell the club’s vision and how he could be a key man.

“What will be will be, I’ll just keep scoring goals,” he said, in an interview with talkSPORT.

West Bromwich Albion's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Friday April 15, 2022. - Credit: PA

ANDY CARROLL

The former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham striker’s injury woes have been well-documented.

Now aged 33, the nine-cap England international had short spells at Championship clubs Reading and West Brom in the season just gone.

“Andy Carroll has done great for us and he’s in better nick now than he’s been for the last few years,” said Baggies boss Steve Bruce.

“He’s just unfortunate that we’ve got two centre forwards (Kenneth Zohore and Daryl Dike) who we hope this summer will be fit.

“Believe me that was a really, really tough decision (releasing Carroll) because I know how popular Andy was with the fans and how popular he was in the dressing room.”

Town arguably could do with a physical, experienced striker to deploy when Plan A isn’t working.

Hull City's Tom Eaves celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull. Picture date: Saturday January 29, 2022. - Credit: PA

TOM EAVES

Scored 40 goals across two seasons for League One club Gillingham before signing for Hull City.

The 30-year-old has been a popular figure among Tigers fans over the last few years, helping them to League One promotion and contributing five Championship goals in the season just gone.

Nevertheless, he’s been released by the East Yorkshire club as they look to freshen things up following a 19th-place finish.

“When I spoke with Tom, he was such a class act,” said Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler.

“He was very realistic. He said ‘Tan, I don't want to be the second or the third option, so thanks for your honesty and I'll move on.’”

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday April 29, 2022. - Credit: PA

CHARLIE AUSTIN

The former Burnley, QPR, Southampton and West Brom striker has spent more than a decade scoring goals in the top two tiers of English football, twice winning promotions.

He’s just been released by the Hoops after scoring five goals in the Championship last season (15 starts and 19 sub appearances).

“They said ‘we can’t offer you anything’ and ‘wish you all the best’,” he told talkSPORT. “What annoyed me a little bit was they asked me if I’m going to retire. I’m 33!”

Republic of Ireland's James Collins reacts the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday September 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

JAMES COLLINS

Became a Luton legend when firing the Bedfordshire side from League Two to the Championship.

Mick McCarthy highlighted the front man’s durability, hard work and goal-scoring ability when signing him for Cardiff.

That move hasn’t worked out, with the Republic of Ireland international restricted to 13 Championship starts in the season just gone.

It’s been reported the Welsh club will listen to offers for the 31-year-old this summer.

Reading's Danny Loader during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

DANNY LOADER

There was a lot of hype around Loader when he first burst on the scene at Reading at the tender age of 16.

Following 28 Championship appearances as a teenager, the England youth international moved to Porto in 2020.

Last October he stepped off the bench and scored on his first team debut against Boavista.

Mainly he’s played for the Portuguese giant’s B team though, top-scoring in the campaign just gone with 14 goals.

Now 21, could he be tempted by a move back to England?

COLE STOCKTON

After scoring 23 times to keep Morecambe in League One, including two Goal of the Month winners, it looks like the 28-year-old will turn down a new deal.

Preston, Portsmouth, Wycombe, Rotherham, Peterborough and Bolton have all been linked to the striker's signature.

A good all-round player who will be keen to prove that last season, his first at third-tier level since 2014, was not a one-off.