Watch: Our A-Z review of Town's 2021

Video

Ipswich Town have had a very busy 2021 - here's an A-Z video review - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town had a memorable 2021 for numerous reasons - Ross Halls takes a look back at the year from A-Z in this video.

A year which started with Paul Lambert still in charge, saw the club taken over, a total clear-out of the playing squad, a new boss arrive and leave and ended with the first game in the reign of the latest manager, Kieran McKenna.

READ: Our most-read Town stories of 2021

Ross guides you through a crazy year from A-Z - and there's plenty of big stories you may even have forgotten about!

Watch it here...