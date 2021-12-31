News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch: Our A-Z review of Town's 2021

Author Picture Icon

Ross Halls

Published: 3:00 PM December 31, 2021
Ipswich Town have had a very busy 2021 - here's an A-Z video review

Ipswich Town have had a very busy 2021 - here's an A-Z video review - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town had a memorable 2021 for numerous reasons - Ross Halls takes a look back at the year from A-Z in this video.

A year which started with Paul Lambert still in charge, saw the club taken over, a total clear-out of the playing squad, a new boss arrive and leave and ended with the first game in the reign of the latest manager, Kieran McKenna.

READ: Our most-read Town stories of 2021

Ross guides you through a crazy year from A-Z - and there's plenty of big stories you may even have forgotten about!

Watch it here...

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stacy Bird, owner of Birds Tackle fishing shop in Great Blakenham

Retail

Fishing tackle store defends face mask policy

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna pictured with Luke Woolfenden after the victory over Wycombe.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win v Wycombe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon