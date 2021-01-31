'It's been a long wait... now I want more' - Drinan proud to finally get off the mark for Town

Published: 5:30 AM January 31, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM January 31, 2021

Aaron Drinnan heads back to halfway after scoring the equaliser at Crewe Alexandra.

Striker Aaron Drinan is targeting more goals and a regular place in the side after finally getting off the mark for Ipswich Town.

The Irishman bundled home the equaliser to earn his side a point at Crewe on Saturday, finding the net just a few seconds after being released as a 75th-minute substitute.

Drinan has had to remain since joining Ipswich three years ago, with loan spells at Sutton, GAIS in Sweden and Waterford in Ireland but, 1,122 days after signing for the Blues, he’s delighted to finally get off the mark.

Aaron Drinan pops up to score the equaliser at Crewe Alexandra.

“It’s been a long wait but I’ve just kept on doing what I do and I always knew it would come,” he said.

“I always tried to stay positive and back myself. It’s finally come and I’m buzzing. We were 1-0 down and looking for something so it makes it that little more meaningful.

“I think in the last couple of games I’ve been making an impact and this (scoring) felt like the missing piece, so I’m just buzzing it came.

“Everywhere I’ve gone on loan I’ve felt most parts of my game were good and it was just about getting those couple of goals to finish it all off nicely.

Aaron Drinnan jumps up after scoring the equaliser at Crewe Alexandra.

“Obviously now I want to score more goals, build on this and help the team. Goals win games and we’ll all keep going.

“Hopefully the rewards will come.”

Drinan believes his side deserved more from Saturday’s game and is confident they would have gone on to win had Teddy Bishop not been dismissed for picking up two yellow cards with seven minutes remaining.

“I thought we deserved it and should really have won that game, to be fair,” he said.

“We did more on the ball than they did and we looked more dangerous when going forward so we should probably have got the three points.

“When you’ve scored the momentum goes your way but then the sending off doesn’t help. But we stuck in the game.

“If we’d had 11 on the pitch I think we could have won it.”