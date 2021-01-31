'It's been a long wait... now I want more' - Drinan proud to finally get off the mark for Town
- Credit: Pagepix Limited
Striker Aaron Drinan is targeting more goals and a regular place in the side after finally getting off the mark for Ipswich Town.
The Irishman bundled home the equaliser to earn his side a point at Crewe on Saturday, finding the net just a few seconds after being released as a 75th-minute substitute.
Drinan has had to remain since joining Ipswich three years ago, with loan spells at Sutton, GAIS in Sweden and Waterford in Ireland but, 1,122 days after signing for the Blues, he’s delighted to finally get off the mark.
“It’s been a long wait but I’ve just kept on doing what I do and I always knew it would come,” he said.
“I always tried to stay positive and back myself. It’s finally come and I’m buzzing. We were 1-0 down and looking for something so it makes it that little more meaningful.
“I think in the last couple of games I’ve been making an impact and this (scoring) felt like the missing piece, so I’m just buzzing it came.
“Everywhere I’ve gone on loan I’ve felt most parts of my game were good and it was just about getting those couple of goals to finish it all off nicely.
Most Read
- 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
- 2 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
- 3 'We were the better team' - Lambert on Crewe draw and Bishop red card
- 4 'My friendship with Sutton Hoo's Basil Brown'
- 5 Matchday Recap: Drinan levels matters for Town just seconds after coming on before Bishop sees red
- 6 ICU beds at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals full for 4 days running
- 7 Road closed after driver rescued from flood
- 8 Rapid Covid testing centre to open in Bury St Edmunds
- 9 Suffolk floods in pictures
- 10 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
“Obviously now I want to score more goals, build on this and help the team. Goals win games and we’ll all keep going.
“Hopefully the rewards will come.”
Drinan believes his side deserved more from Saturday’s game and is confident they would have gone on to win had Teddy Bishop not been dismissed for picking up two yellow cards with seven minutes remaining.
“I thought we deserved it and should really have won that game, to be fair,” he said.
“We did more on the ball than they did and we looked more dangerous when going forward so we should probably have got the three points.
“When you’ve scored the momentum goes your way but then the sending off doesn’t help. But we stuck in the game.
“If we’d had 11 on the pitch I think we could have won it.”