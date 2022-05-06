News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A really good player' - Aberdeen boss on Town stopper Hladky

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:56 AM May 6, 2022
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky organises the wall during the pre-season friendly match at Por

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has spoken of his admiration for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky - Credit: PA

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has spoken of his admiration for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky after the Dons were linked with a move for the second choice stopper.

Hladky arrived at Portman Road with great expectations last summer after starring at Salford in League Two, but quickly lost his form and ultimately his place to nailed-on number one Christian Walton.

And Goodwin, who managed Hladky at St Mirren before he switched to Salford, refused to rule out a move for the Czech keeper when asked about it by the Abderdeen Press & Journal.

He said: "I’ve got a lot of admiration for Vaclav, having worked with him at St Mirren.

“You talk about characters and strength of character, and Vaclav has certainly got that.

“He was a really good player with St Mirren.”

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion

Christian Walton took Hladky's place as Town number one early in the season - Credit: ITFC

Goodwin added: "He went down to Salford, did particularly well and earned the right to get a decent move to Ipswich.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him.

“We are looking at a number of players in every position.”

Hladky hasn't played for Town since a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on December 29, Kieran McKenna's first match in charge, when Walton tested positive for Covid-19.  

He's made 14 appearances in all and is under contract until the summer of 2024.

Town have already parted company with one keeper this summer, Tomas Holy being released yesterday.


