Fuller Flavour: Here's the big challenge for McKenna now

It has not been a bad week, has it? Two games, two wins and two signings to complete a good transfer window.

When you consider the opposition from which we have achieved four straight away wins for the first time ever at the start of a season, there will be some that say let's wait and see what happens at Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth later this month.

That is a persuasive argument of course. But as fantastic as it would be to win at those places, wins at places like Accrington are just as important.

Luke Wolfenden gives Conor Chaplin a hug after the win at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Our record north of the Watford gap over the years against smaller clubs has not been great. Burton and Accrington have now been beaten.

Each of our four opponents away from home have presented their own challenges, and we have come through with flying colours.

It is an impressive accumulation of points that we have built to date. Let's hope for three more on Saturday with a first-ever league win over Cambridge United and in the process, buck another trend.

I must pick up on Accrington boss John Coleman’s post-match comments. He felt decisions went against his side and said he would also love to be in the position we are in to put on strikers we did.

If he felt hard done by with any decision against his side, he should have been in our shoes the week before with the decision to disallow Marcus Harness’s goal. What goes around John.

As for the substitutions we made, I am afraid that is a peril a smaller club must face from time to time when facing bigger opposition.

I am sure that when Bournemouth face Manchester City, they would love to bring off their bench the calibre of player City will be able to bring on.

Ipswich Town players huddle at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

For the smaller club, it is about acceptance of the division that you are in and testing your resources against the bigger and better clubs.

They should enjoy the challenges, otherwise, they might as well drop a league if they would rather be on a more consistent level playing field.

The transfer window closed with not only a couple more additions for Town, but unexpected signings too.

Gassan Ahadme, has had a good start to the season with Burton and I look forward to seeing how he continues with Town.

Panutche Camará is a player who I had hoped we would sign at the start of the summer. Once I had read that he would not be signing a new contract with Plymouth, I wanted us to swoop quickly for him.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Accrington - Credit: Ross Halls

If I had known then that he would not leave the Pilgrims until deadline day, I would have been surprised. I also expected him to be Championship bound.

We now have an excellent squad of 25 players. Trying to drill that down to a matchday squad of 18 if everyone is fit is almost impossible.

What we have seen so far is several players who have not started every game making an impact either from the bench or when they have been handed a start. Our whole squad are contributing, and we are well equipped to cope with injuries and suspensions moving forward.

Kieran McKenna’s test now is to keep all 25 as sharp as possible and ready for action. And do you know what, I think that the EFL Trophy this season might just be a good reason to embrace the competition. It is not like the old days where we had regular reserve football.

Without the EFL Trophy, many players will not get regular, competitive football and be in prime condition when called upon for league matches.

I know that it is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I enjoyed the night against Northampton last week. We made 11 changes, but still had a first team look about us – not like the night when Paul Lambert went totally with kids at Crawley – and who doesn't like a 6-0 win?

Yes, we picked up an injury to Sone Aluko, but that can happen in training and league games. And many of those that stayed away will go to Wembley if we get to the final.

It is not all bad!