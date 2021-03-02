Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory at Accrington Stanley

Published: 10:00 PM March 2, 2021

Ipswich Town won 2-1 at Accrington Stanley this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech’s game started badly as he was at fault for the opening goal, spilling at the feet of Stanley striker Dion Charles, who turned home. His kicking was poor while there was a moment of indecision which nearly cost him before he just about recovered. Made a good save to deny Michael Nottingham in the second period. 5

Luke Chambers

The skipper couldn’t get ahead of Charles before he tapped home, having been taken by surprise by Holy’s error, but performed well in this game. He can’t be blamed for that. Kept the width well and won some excellent balls in the air, while penalty appeals against him were laughed off following a pathetic Sean McConville dive. 8

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half was outstanding during this game, earning plenty of praise from new manager Paul Cook, who he has worked with previously at Accrington. He was imperious in the air, winning almost every ball. He’s enjoying a very good run of form. 9

James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Wilson

Another excellent performance from the Welshman, who is in top form at the moment. A first half in which he scored his first Town goal saw him read the game superbly. That continued in the second period. Cook will be delighted with the form of the defensive duo he is inheriting. 8

Myles Kenlock

The left-back was up and down his flank throughout, encouraged by new manager Cook who urged him to both eat up space and concede it in certain situations. Had one skidding cross so nearly converted by James Norwood but also had a few more difficult moments. 7

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder’s delivery in this game was outstanding, creating goals for Wilson and Norwood, while moving the ball around nicely. Tired a little before being replaced but otherwise a positive display. 7

James Norwood scores just before half-time at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder had three or four excellent runs through midfield as he looked to break and put himself into some big tackles as the physical side of his game continues to develop. His partnership with Dozzell is growing. 7

Alan Judge

Another good display from the Irishman, who is in excellent form. He looked to create when possible but much of his best work came as he helped keep Town’s shape and showed an excellent touch in tight defensive areas. Instructed to get ‘high and wide’ regularly by Cook. 8

Keanan Bennetts on the ball at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Keanan Bennetts

The loanee looks to create when he gets on the ball but his final delivery and the fact he holds onto possession far too long is beginning to become an issue. A number of Town attacks came to an early end that way. He needs to do better if he is to keep his place. 5

Troy Parrott

The Tottenham loanee is proving himself to be a workhorse with plenty of quality. He battled tirelessly throughout this game with having too many sights of goal, though he did win the penalty ultimately missed by Norwood. He’s an asset to this team. 8

James Norwood's saved penalty at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood

A busy night for the striker who ultimately scored Town’s winner with a superb header from a pinpoint cross. He had much easier chances, most notably the penalty, while also having shots saved by both Nathan Baxter and Toby Savin in the home goal. Worked hard. Town create more with him in the side. 7

Flynn Downes (for Bishop, 70)

Came on and put himself about in midfield and tried to drive the side forward. 6

Gwion Edwards (for Bennetts, 70)

The Welshman replaced Bennetts and brought a little more control to the visitors’ side. Surely a candidate to start at Gillingham. 6

Connelly is sent off at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Josh Harrop (for Dozzell, 82)

Some decent touches during his short time on the field. n/a

Freddie Sears (for Norwood, 87)

Ran the Accrington back four down during the final few minutes. n/a

Aaron Drinan goes around the Accrington keeper in the final seconds of the game at Accrington - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Aaron Drinan (for Parrott, 87)

The Irishman had a golden opportunity to kill this game dead in stoppage time but was guilty of having his head down when presented with an easy opportunity to slide one of three Town players in to his left. Fortunately it didn’t matter. n/a