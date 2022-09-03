Accrington Stanley 0-2 Ipswich Town: Chaplin intervenes to secure the points

Match Report

Substitute Conor Chaplin proved the difference for Ipswich Town as he stepped off the bench to secure three points at Accrington.

The attacker, back after missing the midweek victory over Northampton after picking up a knock in the warm-up, was on hand to turn a Lee Evans corner home on 76 minutes, just 15 minutes after coming on.

That gave the visitors the lead, which was ultimately secured when Town’s No.10 let fly from the edge of the box with five minutes remaining, with his shot deflected on his way into the net. The goal was officially given to Wes Burns, but it was Chaplin who ran off celebrating wildly towards the 1,000 traveling supporters, who left a previously unhappy hunting ground with a spring in their step.

Conor Chaplin volleys Ipswich into the lead at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It was a win Town deserved, after controlling much of a contest with an Accrington side who offered little going forward, but as the game ticked towards its conclusion you feared the Blues would not find the breakthrough they so needed.

But Chaplin’s intervention secured the points which mean Town continue to share League One’s top spot with Portsmouth, with both sides unbeaten, sitting on 17 points from their opening seven matches. The Blues are top on goal difference.

Manager Kieran McKenna shuffled his pack for his first visit to the Wham Stadium as Town boss, making three changes to his league starting XI and several alterations to his bench.

Cameron Burgess came in at centre-half in place of George Edmundson, while Marcus Harness and Kayden Jackson took their places in the attacking unit ahead of Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo.

Both dropped to the bench, where they were joined by new signing Gassan Ahadme, Greg Leigh and Richard Keogh. Kane Vincent-Young and Sone Aluko, who faces several months on the sidelines.

The Blues had to weather some early Accrington pressure, as Stanley probed at their box during the first five minutes without testing Christian Walton, before the Blues’ broke free to create for the first time.

A spinning ball stayed in play, allowing Jackson to settle and play a superb cross through the box which his team-mates weren’t alive to, before Sam Morsy fired a well-struck shot straight at Lukas Jensen.

Accrington tested Walton for the first time, with the Town keeper needing to deny Harvey Rodgers, before the No.1 needed to watch a Joe Pritchard cross very carefully a few minutes later, tipping it over the bar.

Freddie Ladapo tries to convince his team-mates that he had the final touch for the second Ipswich goal at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town were struggling to gain dominance in the middle of the pitch but did soon fashion two openings from corners, the first of which saw Burgess have a header deflected over before the second followed immediately, allowing Leif Davis to send a downward header towards goal. Jensen blocked it away.

Ipswich were finding their rhythm and a beautiful John-Jules turn in midfield allowed the Arsenal youngster to find space, which he used to cleverly free Wes Burns with a through-ball. The Welshman was able t life the ball over the advancing keeper and towards the Accrington goal, but Doug Tharme was able to arrive and nod over the top of the crossbar.

The visitors’ spell of pressure drifted slightly before the break, which came with the sides locked at 0-0, before Accrington looked to hit the Blues early at the start of the second half, but couldn’t threaten the visitors’ goal.

Ipswich’s best chance of the game arrived on 56 minutes when a through-ball from Harness freed Jackson towards goal, with the Town striker seemingly having a great angle to shoot from but ultimately giving Jensen an opportunity to spread himself and turn the shot behind. He should have scored.

Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

That was Jackson’s last contribution, with the striker and John-Jules quickly replaced by Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo, with the latter soon involved with some clever lay-offs and a dinked cross which Lee Evans dived to head towards goal.

Walton held an Ethan Hamilton shot well, as Accrington had a rare threatening moment, before Chaplin had a shot deflected over the top for a corner which led to the Ipswich opener. Chaplin scored it, as he met Evans’ corner completely unmarked and levered the ball home with his left foot, before charging off to celebrate with the traveling supporters.

He was at it again not long after, when the diminutive attacker had his shot deflected home before wheeling off to celebrate with the points secure.

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess; Burns (Ball 89), Morsy (cpt), Evans, Davis (Leigh 81); John-Jules (Chaplin 61), Harness (Ahadme 89); Jackson (Ladapo 61).

Subs: Hladky, Keogh.

Booked: Davis (21), Burns (73).

ACCRINGTON STANLEY (4-1-4-1): Jenson; Clark, Thame, Astley, Rodgers; Coyle; Pritchard (Adedoyin 46, Woods 52), Hamilton (Sloane, 90), Leigh, McConville (cpt); Lowe (Whalley 79).

Booked: Leigh (56), Tharme (78), Hamilton (85).

Subs: Savin, Sangare, Conneely

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Attendance: 3,069 (1,098 away).