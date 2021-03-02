Matchday Live: Gill and Klug lead Town at Accrington with Cook in the stands

Live

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Accrington Stanley this evening - 7pm.

The game at the Wham Stadium comes 48 hours after the departure of manager Paul Lambert, with Matt Gill and Bryan Klug taking temporary charge.

The Blues appointed Paul Cook as manager this afternoon, with the new boss in the stands to watch alongside new first-team coach Gary Roberts.

Town go into the contest having won their last two games against Hull and Doncaster Rovers.

Victory for Ipswich tonight could take them back into the League One play-off places.



