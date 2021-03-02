News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Live

Matchday Live: Gill and Klug lead Town at Accrington with Cook in the stands

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2021   
Matt Gill leads Ipswich Town at Accrington this evening

Matt Gill leads Ipswich Town at Accrington this evening - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Accrington Stanley this evening - 7pm.

The game at the Wham Stadium comes 48 hours after the departure of manager Paul Lambert, with Matt Gill and Bryan Klug taking temporary charge.

The Blues appointed Paul Cook as manager this afternoon, with the new boss in the stands to watch alongside new first-team coach Gary Roberts.

Town go into the contest having won their last two games against Hull and Doncaster Rovers.

Victory for Ipswich tonight could take them back into the League One play-off places.


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Lambert has left Ipswich Town by mutual consent

Football

Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Greyfriars in Dunwich is on the market with Strutt & Parker.

The four most viewed houses on the market in Suffolk this month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
significant differences of opinion

'It became clear there were significant differences of opinion' - Evans...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus