Live

Matchday Live: Blues return to Accrington looking to build further momentum

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM October 2, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in action against Accrington Stanley this afternoon. You can follow the game live here with us.

Town head to the Wham Stadium full of confidence, following Tuesday night's thumping 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

That brought up Town's seventh point in their last three games, steadying the ship following a tough start.

Now they are at the Wham Stadium looking for more.

Kick-off is at 3pm - you can follow it all with us right here.

