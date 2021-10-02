Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Accrington loss

Published: 5:47 PM October 2, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Had very little to do in this game before picking Colby Bishop’s goal, which deflected past him, out of the net. He was taken by surprise for Harry Pell’s winner, perhaps, but it must be said the midfielder’s strike was central to his goal. Made a good save to tip Bishop’s shot over the top. 5

Janoi Donacien

One of only two players, along with goal-scorer Macauley Bonne, to come out of this game with any credit, according to manager Paul Cook. Donacien again did what he’s been doing since coming into the side – defending well, limiting the errors he makes and putting in the odd big tackle when he needs to. It was Donacien who Pell beat to the ball to score the winner, though. 4

George Edmundson

Town’s best player in the first half as the former Rangers man cleared plenty of balls and held the line well, but he and the rest of the defence began to find things more and more difficult in the second half as the Accrington physical threat greatened. 4

Cameron Burgess

The big defender won balls in the air but lost others, while also winning the ball back early in the move which led to Bonne’s goal. He had a string of wayward passes, though, meaning rare spells of Ipswich possession ended early. 4

Disappointed Cameron Burgess makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney

The left-back's ability to get forward was extremely limited due to the fact the Blues never really earned a platform to play in the middle or final thirds, while the former Sheffield Wednesday man also had his hands full at times in defence. 4

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper did all he could to try and drive his side in this game, putting himself about, trying to get on the ball and showing a willingness to try and get it back. But, try as he might, he couldn’t quite get on the top of this game, anywhere near as well as he did against Doncaster on Tuesday evening. 5

Lee Evans

Tuesday night’s hat-trick hero wasn’t able to impact this game, on an afternoon where neither side really managed to control the midfield. The Welshman had his moments, with some decent passing and a big block in the second period, but he won’t come away happy with this one. 4

Harry Pell scores the winner for the home side against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns

We have seen how effective Burns is when you get him the ball with space to run at a man, but Ipswich simply didn’t do that this afternoon. As a result, the Welshman was largely ineffective. 3

Scott Fraser

A quiet afternoon for the Scot, in a game where Town and Stanley both struggled to keep the ball on the floor and string together periods of possession. That’s Fraser’s game and it’s hard for him to be too involved with the ball in the air. 3

Bersant Celina

Like Fraser, this game didn’t really suit Celina, who had long quiet spells before being replaced in the second half. We did see a real moment of quality, though, with a perfectly-weighted pass which allowed Macauley Bonne to open the scoring. 3

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne

Took his goal with an air of calm, as he slid the ball past the goalkeeper after collecting Celina’s through-ball. Sadly the Blues couldn’t make the most of it. Spent the rest of his game battling manfully for bouncing balls and fighting in the air. 5

Kyle Edwards (for Fraser, 64)

Just like the creative players before him, Edwards saw very little of the ball and wasn’t able to get involved in the game from the bench. It’s good to see him back, though. 3

Rekeem Harper (for Celina, 64)

In on the new advanced role he has played from the bench in recent weeks, but wasn’t able to impact the game. 3

James Norwood loses his cool during the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood (for Evans, 80)

Came on for the final 10 minutes and wasn’t able to carve an opening, with his only real involvement seeing him booked for needlessly getting involved in a shoving match off the ball. n/a