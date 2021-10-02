News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Accrington loss

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:47 PM October 2, 2021   
Disappointed Ipswich players trudge of the pitch at Accrington Stanley.

Disappointed Ipswich players trudge of the pitch at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky 

Had very little to do in this game before picking Colby Bishop’s goal, which deflected past him, out of the net. He was taken by surprise for Harry Pell’s winner, perhaps, but it must be said the midfielder’s strike was central to his goal. Made a good save to tip Bishop’s shot over the top.

Janoi Donacien 

One of only two players, along with goal-scorer Macauley Bonne, to come out of this game with any credit, according to manager Paul Cook. Donacien again did what he’s been doing since coming into the side – defending well, limiting the errors he makes and putting in the odd big tackle when he needs to. It was Donacien who Pell beat to the ball to score the winner, though.

George Edmundson 

Town’s best player in the first half as the former Rangers man cleared plenty of balls and held the line well, but he and the rest of the defence began to find things more and more difficult in the second half as the Accrington physical threat greatened.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham
  2. 2 Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail
  3. 3 7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
  1. 4 Plans for over 150 new homes narrowly given the go-ahead
  2. 5 Man exposes himself in woodland
  3. 6 Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off
  4. 7 Former taxi driver jailed for more than seven years for raping Suffolk schoolgirl
  5. 8 Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 
  6. 9 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  7. 10 Single mother caught drink-driving with son, 9, in the car

Cameron Burgess 

The big defender won balls in the air but lost others, while also winning the ball back early in the move which led to Bonne’s goal. He had a string of wayward passes, though, meaning rare spells of Ipswich possession ended early. 4 

Disappointed Cameron Burgess makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley

Disappointed Cameron Burgess makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney 

The left-back's ability to get forward was extremely limited due to the fact the Blues never really earned a platform to play in the middle or final thirds, while the former Sheffield Wednesday man also had his hands full at times in defence.

Sam Morsy 

The Town skipper did all he could to try and drive his side in this game, putting himself about, trying to get on the ball and showing a willingness to try and get it back. But, try as he might, he couldn’t quite get on the top of this game, anywhere near as well as he did against Doncaster on Tuesday evening.

Lee Evans 

Tuesday night’s hat-trick hero wasn’t able to impact this game, on an afternoon where neither side really managed to control the midfield. The Welshman had his moments, with some decent passing and a big block in the second period, but he won’t come away happy with this one.

Harry Pell scores the winner for the home side against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley.

Harry Pell scores the winner for the home side against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns 

We have seen how effective Burns is when you get him the ball with space to run at a man, but Ipswich simply didn’t do that this afternoon. As a result, the Welshman was largely ineffective. 3 

Scott Fraser 

A quiet afternoon for the Scot, in a game where Town and Stanley both struggled to keep the ball on the floor and string together periods of possession. That’s Fraser’s game and it’s hard for him to be too involved with the ball in the air. 

Bersant Celina 

Like Fraser, this game didn’t really suit Celina, who had long quiet spells before being replaced in the second half. We did see a real moment of quality, though, with a perfectly-weighted pass which allowed Macauley Bonne to open the scoring. 3 

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring at Accrington Stanley.

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne 

Took his goal with an air of calm, as he slid the ball past the goalkeeper after collecting Celina’s through-ball. Sadly the Blues couldn’t make the most of it. Spent the rest of his game battling manfully for bouncing balls and fighting in the air.

Kyle Edwards (for Fraser, 64) 

Just like the creative players before him, Edwards saw very little of the ball and wasn’t able to get involved in the game from the bench. It’s good to see him back, though. 

Rekeem Harper (for Celina, 64) 

In on the new advanced role he has played from the bench in recent weeks, but wasn’t able to impact the game. 

James Norwood loses his cool during the second half at Accrington Stanley.

James Norwood loses his cool during the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood (for Evans, 80) 

Came on for the final 10 minutes and wasn’t able to carve an opening, with his only real involvement seeing him booked for needlessly getting involved in a shoving match off the ball. n/a 

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright, a Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, who has had all his appearances cancelled due to the lat

Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires

Timothy Bradford

person
Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Missing Royal Marine veteran John Dick, who grew up in Letchworth, found dead

Suffolk Live

Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
More film crews have been spotted as recording for new Netflix production continues in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon