59 pictures from Ipswich Town's Accrington Stanley loss

Published: 5:00 AM October 3, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 at Accrington Stanley this weekend - Warren Page captured the best of the action.

Town took the lead just before the break when Macauley Bonne continued his scoring streak as he slotted home from Bersant Celina's pass, with the striker netting his eighth goal of the season.

But, as they have so often this season, the Blues let the lead slip as Colby Bishop equalised just a few minutes after the interval.

The game was a scrappy one, with Stanley looking the more likely to go and win it. And they did exactly that as Harry Pell fired home with a little over 10 minutes remaining to condemn the Blues to yet another loss at the Wham Stadium.

You can see the best of the action below.

Town fans at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The two managers meet before kick-off at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne pressures the keeper at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne scores at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Harry Pell scores the winner for the home side against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood loses his cool during the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Disappointed Ipswich players trudge of the pitch at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Disappointed Cameron Burgess makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Disappointed Sam Moorsey makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Disappointed Janoi Donacien is consoled by one of his former coaches after the loss at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina turns his man at Accrington Stanley but concedes the foul. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne can only watch as the ball goes tantalisingly close to the goal but wide at Accrington Stanley early in the second half. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town players in a pre-match huddle against the backdrop of the hills around Accrington. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sam Morsy is chased by man of the match Harry Pell at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne goes to shoot during the first half but the effort is charged down at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook directs his players at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Vaclav Hladky during the warm-up at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy during the warm-up at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans out in the elements at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook signs autographs at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Cook at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala all smiles at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Conor Chaplin is all smiles at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne with a chance early in the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne with a chance early in the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Chief Exec Mike Ashton is in a more subdued mood at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich concede the equaliser to Colby Bishop at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Unhappy Town fans at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans with a strong challenge at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns tries to create something at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook is animated at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Vaclav Hladky palms a swerving shot over the bar during the second half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Harry Pell celebrates scoring the winner against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Harry Pell celebrates scoring the winner against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns can't convert a second half chance at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Unhappy Town fans at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Unhappy Town fans at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The scoreline at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne is disappointed at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien is disappointed at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A deflated Paul Cook makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A deflated Paul Cook makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A deflated Paul Cook makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sam Morsy makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

George Edmondson vents his frustration after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A very Happy Harry Pell celebrates the win over Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A very Happy Harry Pell celebrates the win over Ipswich at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook faces the media at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Troy Edwards on as a sub at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Burgess makes his way to the dressing rooms after the defeat at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



