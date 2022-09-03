Scores to settle, bad blood and a hot hand... Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Match Coverage

Town players in a pre-match huddle against the backdrop of the hills around Accrington. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley, at the Wham Stadium, this afternoon. STUART WATSON previews the action.

Disappointed Ipswich players trudge of the pitch at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

SCORES TO SETTLE

Accrington Stanley... who are they? Yes, I've used the line (ask your parents, kids).

Ipswich certainly can't afford to have any superiority complex going into this fixture though.

True, at Portman Road, Town have comfortably beaten John Coleman's men three times in recent years by an aggregate score of 8-2.

Away from home it's been a very different story. Four times the Blues have been to the small Lancashire town in recent years. Four times they have endured a very uncomfortable 90 minutes.

The first ever meeting between the clubs, historically at different ends of the pyramid, was an FA Cup third round clash in January 2019. Ipswich, heading towards relegation in the Championship, lost 1-0 to a Stanley side that had not long come up from League Two.

Nine months later, the two teams met again as third-tier equals. Paul Lambert's men had made an 11-game unbeaten start in League One (W8 D4). This was their first major League One reality check. Colby Bishop scored both in a 2-0 loss. Town were bullied on home turf by Rotherham three days later.

In March 2021, Ipswich claimed three points at the Wham under the caretaker management of Matt Gill. It was a third successive league win. Boy did they make hard work of seeing out a 2-1 victory against 10 men in the second half though. Accrington would not go down without a fight. Newly-appointed boss Paul Cook, watching from the stands, hopped and hollered in frustration.

Then, back in October last year, Town saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat as physical front two Bishop and Harry Pell caused all manner of problems. It was an early season result that, just like in 2019, rammed a stick in the spokes of some growing momentum.

The Blues' previous result heading into that game? A 6-0 home thrashing of Doncaster. The result they carry into today's game? A 6-0 home thrashing of Northampton Town.

Let's hope a pattern can be broken.

Sam Morsy sits alone in the dugout at AFC Wimbledon, he has now been suspended for four games after the incident against Accrington. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

BAD BLOOD

Accrington Stanley have received more than £3m in transfer fees from Ipswich Town over recent years.

The Lancashire club purchased the land on which their stadium stands - at a cost of £400k - with a loan secured thanks to the future payments owed for Kayden Jackson (£1.6m transfer fee).

The £750k fee received for Janoi Donacien was put towards them upgrading the changing rooms.

Their multi-million pound redevelopment continued apace last season after the £750k sale of Cameron Burgess.

How did chairman Andy Holt show his thanks? By playing a big role in Town skipper Sam Morsy getting banned for four games at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Holt shared footage of Morsy's off-the-ball clash with Ethan Hamilton at Portman Road on Twitter after the game, labelling the midfielder a 's***house'. Would The FA have acted without that? I doubt it. To rub salt in the wounds, Holt issued a very unapologetic 'apology' statement.

Morsy had provided some provocation. Following the earlier reverse fixture, he fumed: “They’re a horrible team. They play like a non-league team and that’s no disrespect to them – that's just the style and it works for them.

“The way they play is disgusting – one of the players just kicked the ball out of the stadium (to waste time) which I’ve never seen before in my career.

"I think we are delusional if we think we’re going to play like we did against Doncaster every week and hit teams for six but this is a reality check."

More recently, Holt has repeatedly used Ipswich as an example when announcing his disgust at how better supported clubs in the division can profit from the sales of away game iFollow passes.

There could be a little bit of tension on the field and in the directors' box today.

Conor Chaplin scored a superb free-kick against Barnsley last weekend - but will he be fit to face Accrington today? - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

SELECTION POSERS

Town drew 2-2 at home to Barnsley last weekend. Had referee Stephen Martin not controversially disallowed a Marcus Harness goal then it would have been a win. Nevertheless, it should be recognised that the Blues, who conceded two really soft goals and didn't really bang the door down until the every end, weren't on their 'A' game.

On Tuesday night, a completely different XI had the chance to state their case in the Papa John's Trophy. And state their case they did, thrashing the League Two visitors 6-0 at Portman Road.

So what will that mean for the team today?

Might Cameron Burgess or Richard Keogh been seen as more robust/experienced options at the back for this type of game? George Edmundson was dipped out at Shrewsbury recently.

Might Greg Leigh's physicality be preferred over Leif Davis' guile on the left, as it was at Burton last month?

Will Conor Chaplin pass a fitness test? He felt a twinge in his groin prior to Tuesday night's game and only returned to training yesterday morning. Tyreece John-Jules looks the most likely alternative there.

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion - Credit: ITFC

STEP ON THE GASS

Only one of Town's two deadline day signings will be in the squad today.

Midfielder Panutche Camara has been sidelined with a groin issue since the middle of pre-season. Boss Kieran McKenna has said he will tread carefully with him.

Striker Gassan Ahadme, by contrast, is a man bang up to speed. He's scored five goals already this season for a struggling Burton side, including four in the last week. His physical attributes look well-suited for Accrington away too.

Will McKenna be tempted to chuck him straight in? Freddie Ladapo will be itching to go again after he finally bagged his first goal for the club in midweek.

Ahadme to step off the bench at some stage is my hunch.

Kieran McKenna after the Papa John's Trophy win against Northampton Town - Credit: Ross Halls

BOTH UNBEATEN

This is Accrington's fifth successive season in League One. They've finished 14th, 17th, 11th and 12th.

Long-serving manager John Coleman has seen key men Colby Bishop, Matt Butcher, Ross Sykes and Harry Pell depart this summer. He's refreshed the squad with young loanees, free transfers and non-league punts.

The Lancashire side continue to punch above their weight. Like Ipswich, they come into this game unbeaten in the league. They've won 1-0 at Shrewsbury and also had draws against Charlton (2-2), Burton (4-4), MK Dons (1-1) and Exeter (0-0).

"There's no surprises with Accrington and what they bring," said McKenna. "Full respect to them. They work ever so hard and make the game really energetic, really frantic.

"It will be a similar sort of challenge to the one we faced at Burton. They play with a positive and aggressive spirit in terms of how they press you and how fast they try to attack on a tight pitch. They put long throws and crosses into your box at the first chance.

"It's a very, very tough place to go. There are things we need to do better than we did at Burton (where Town won 1-0) to get a good result."