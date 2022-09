Video

Luke Wolfenden gives Conor Chaplin a hug after the win at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town won 2-0 at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

But the second goal was shrouded in mystery as to who got the last touch, if anyone, from Conor Chaplin's shot.

Can you tell?

Also, this is what Town fans thought of the game...