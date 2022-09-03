How the Ipswich players performed in their 2-0 Stanley victory

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town won 2-0 at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Town goalkeeper dealt with everything which came his way during the course of the afternoon, with most of the saves he was required to make routine ones. With Walton, though, you have supreme confidence he will do the basics well. 7

Janoi Donacien

Another solid performance from the former Accrington man, whose transfer fee helped Stanley renovate their ground. He won balls in the air, was calm and composed in possession and got forward when he could. Solid. 7

Conor Chaplin volleys Ipswich into the lead at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

The Ipswich Town backline never really looked like conceding in this game and Woolfenden was a big part of that. Like his team-mates, he won balls in the air and looked after Accrington runners on the ground. A good display. 8

Cameron Burgess

Showed why he was picked for this game with headers and blocks throughout the course of the 90 minutes. He was kept busy but dealt with everything well and was the pick of a backline which never really looked like conceding as a result of his display. 9

Leif Davis

Another good display from the Town left-back, who saw a lot of the ball in the first-half in particular and was at the heart of several attacking moves. Had a header saved from a corner, while defending well throughout, showing good positional sense and strength. Was replaced for the final 10 minutes after taking a knock at the beginning of the second half. 8

Sam Morsy

A solid display from the skipper in this game, who will have enjoyed this victory following the events of last season. Was strong throughout, driving forward when he could and sticking his foot in when he needed to. Had a shot saved and put another over with his left foot, on what was another afternoon where the Ipswich skipper showed what he can do but could probably still find further gears if he needed to. 7

Lee Evans battles with Sean McConville at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

Saw a lot of the ball in deep positions as he took the ball off the back four, but the Ipswich midfield found it tough to get their side moving at times. Evans and Morsy began to influence things more and more as the contest went on and got on top of their battles, with showing his physical strength when he needed to. The Welshman’s corner delivery led to the second goal, while he had a diving header of his own saved. He’s playing well at the moment. 7

Wes Burns

One of a handful of Town players who took a while to get into the game but, once he did, he helped bring the team along with him. Got on the ball more as the first half went on, putting balls into the box and having a dinked effort cleared away after lifting Tyreece John-Jules through-ball over the goalkeeper. The second Ipswich goal was given to Burns, as it looked to bounce off his shin on the way into the net. He didn’t celebrate it, though, with Conor Chaplin taking centre stage. 7

Marcus Harness

Looked the most-likely of the starting attackers to make something happen during the 90 minutes, with his hard work, clever touches and drive an important element of the Ipswich performance. He freed Kayden Jackson well to fire in a shot which should have hit the net. He was overshadowed by Chaplin in the end, but this was a very good display from the Ipswich attacker. 8

Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules

Took a while to come into this game but, when Ipswich were able to get on the ball, was able to produce some nice touches and turns, highlighted by one superb through-ball for Burns. Became frustrated after not winning a handful of free-kicks he believes should have come his way, which impacted his game before he was withdrawn. 6

Kayden Jackson

Given the start up top and worked hard during his time on the field, chasing balls and challenging Accrington defenders without being able to gain control and threaten the Accrington goal on too many occasion in the first half. His big chance came in the second, when put through by Harness, but his shot was too close to the keeper. He should have scored and was replaced soon after. 6

Freddie Ladapo (for Jackson, 61)

Brought something different to this team almost as soon as he stepped onto the field, taking touches with his back to goal and controlling things that little bit better. He contributed to Town ultimately finding a way to win this game and has a claim on the goal, too, insisting it went on off his backside. 7

Conor Chaplin (for John-Jules, 61)

The attacker changed this game after coming on. Even before scoring, he managed to get on the ball and threaten, but once he had levered Evans’ corner into the net Ipswich were on their way to win this game. His shot was at the heart of Town’s second and, while it ultimately went down as Burns’ goal, Chaplin made it happen. This is what you want from a substitute – you always feel like he has a goal in him. 9

Greg Leigh (Davis, 81)

Leigh might have hoped to start this game, having done so in similar circumstances at Burton, but had to make do with the final 10 minutes. n/a

Dominic Ball (for Burns, 89)

On to help see the game out, as Town switched to a back five to finish the game. n/a

Gassan Ahadme (for Harness, 89)

On for his Ipswich debut but will be hoping for further action soon. n/a