Young Ipswich goalkeeper Przybek heads to National League on loan
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Adam Przybek has joined National League side Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old, who has made one senior appearance for Ipswich since joining last summer, has already completed youth loans with Concord Rangers and Braintree Town this season, featuring a total of five times in National League South.
His latest loan sees him step up to the fifth tier as he joins a Spireites squad currently sitting 17th on the National League.
The Derbyshire club are managed by James Rowe, who spent long spells playing non-league football in Suffolk for the likes of Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and Leiston.
Przybek could make his Chesterfield debut on Saturday when they host Wrexham.
The young Wales international’s Ipswich debut came in the EFL Trophy in 2019 as he helped his side emerge victorious from a penalty shoot-out victory over Peterborough as he saved two Posh spot kicks.
