Town's play-off rivals name a new boss

Published: 3:22 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM March 18, 2021

Nigel Adkins has been named as the new boss at Ipswich Town's League One rivals Charlton Athletic - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town's League One play-off rivals Charlton Athletic have appointed a new boss.

Former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins is the new man in charge at The Valley, replacing Lee Bowyer, who departed on Monday and has since taken over at Championship side Birmingham City.

The Addicks are sixth in the table, one point ahead of Town, having played two games more.

The Blues travel to Charlton on April 17.

Lee Bowyer left Charlton to take over at Championship side Birmingham last week - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Adkins, who was most recently in charge at Hull City, and has also managed at Sheffield United and Reading, said: "It’s a really exciting opportunity for me – something that has happened very quickly. I’m really pleased to be here and am looking forward to meeting the players and getting started.

“I had a conversation with Thomas (owner Thomas Sandgaard) and he highlighted where he wants this club to go.

"It’s an exciting and long-term vision. Getting to the Premier League is something that we all want and something that I have done before. I want to achieve that again.

“The team got a great result on Tuesday night (3-2 win over Bristol Rovers) and now we need to keep driving on together, because we have got a chance of winning promotion this season.”