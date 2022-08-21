'The more I play the better I will get' - John-Jules on first Town goal

Match reaction

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece John-Jules believes he can get better and better with every game after marking his first Ipswich Town league start with a goal.

The forward, on loan from Arsenal, set the Blues on their way to a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury, winning the ball back himself before bursting towards goal and finding the net, after teasing the home defence.

Netting on his first league start was a real boost for the 21-year-old, who believes he can get better and better with every game he plays in an Ipswich shirt.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It was good,” the youngster said of his full league debut. “I think it was a good team performance where we all worked hard, went the extra yard and our quality showed.

“Whenever called upon I want to do the best I can for the team so to get three points and a goal was perfect.

“I’m happy to be here and happy to be on the pitch. I’ll be ready whenever I’m called upon. The goal was a good one but the most important thing was the three points.

“We all knew we needed to start fast and work hard, so I’ve tried to win the ball back for the team, made some space for myself in the box and then scored.

“It’s a team effort but obviously happy to score.”

John-Jules was given the start up front in place of Freddie Ladapo, having previously operated as an attacking midfielder when on the pitch in Ipswich blue.

"It’s been a long time since I played as a No.9 but I was just happy to be on the pitch for the team,” he said. “I enjoyed it.

“I think I’ve been able to come on in games and make an impact but the most important thing is the team performance, getting four wins on the bounce and trying to keep the run going now.

“It’s only the start of the season so there is a long way to go. We need to keep it up and go again.

“We have a very good squad and we’re all a family, so I think we understand we’re not all going to play every single minute. There’s a great spirit in the camp.

“We have had a lot of different scorers so everyone’s chipping in.”

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich is John-Jules fifth loan club, following spells with Lincoln, Doncaster, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday, with the attacker hoping his time in Suffolk can help him take another big step in his career.

“It’s just about building my character and building my experience,” the Arsenal youngster said.

“The more games I play the better I will get. This style of football is similar to Arsenal so it suits the way I play.

“I did my research, watched games and spoke to the manager so I knew it was the right fit.

“There’s always improvement you can make, so the more games I play the more confident I will get.

“I do set targets for myself in terms of goals but that’s something I like to keep private with my family.”



