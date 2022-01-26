News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'We were harshly beaten' - Dons boss on Town defeat

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:37 AM January 26, 2022
AFC Wimbledon's manager Mark Robinson applauds fans after the Sky Bet League One match at Stadium MK

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson, left, says his team were 'harshly beaten' by Ipswich Town last night - Credit: PA

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson felt that his side were unlucky to lose to Ipswich Town last night.

Kieran McKenna's men made it four wins out of five under their new boss with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Plough Lane, Wes Burns grabbing both goals in the second half.

There were scares along the way though, with the struggling Dons hitting the post and Luke Woolfenden clearing a shot off the goal-line.

“We’ve (coaching staff) had a bit of a disagreement in the dressing room," said Robinson. "It’s just how different people see the game.

"I felt that we were harshly beaten. In the first half I felt we started well, and we started brightly. I felt they got on top, but our shape was good, and they didn’t really cause us any problems. We weren’t good enough on the ball.

“At half time we said we’ve got to be braver; we’ve got to carry more threat and I felt we did that. There was nothing in it, we were on top up until the first goal.”

He added: “We wanted to try and carry a threat, but we didn’t want to lose width.

"It worked in spells and then didn’t but then in the second half the lads wanted to keep their shape and in the second half it did work, we only flipped back to the 4-2-3-1 once the first goal happened.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals inspire Town win
  2. 2 Two incidents of indecent exposure within 20 minutes in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Photographer secretly recorded couple in bedroom of his Suffolk holiday home
  1. 4 'It's a contractual issue' - McKenna explains Simpson recall
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Swans prepare 'six-figure bid' for Fraser
  3. 6 Town skipper Morsy handed four-game ban after Accrington charge
  4. 7 The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is named best gastropub in the UK
  5. 8 Award-winning east Suffolk restaurant temporarily closes ahead of takeover
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich players performed in their 2-0 Wimbledon win
  7. 10 AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Ipswich Town: It's Burns Night as winger inspires win

"I felt Macca and Marshy did well in there and there wasn’t any area of the pitch that they dominated us."

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter and St Pauls Church in Lavenham, Suffolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco supermarket in Brandon after the cash machines were taken

Suffolk Live News | Video

Cash machines stolen in ram raid at Tesco in Brandon

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon