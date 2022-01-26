Video
'We were harshly beaten' - Dons boss on Town defeat
AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson felt that his side were unlucky to lose to Ipswich Town last night.
Kieran McKenna's men made it four wins out of five under their new boss with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Plough Lane, Wes Burns grabbing both goals in the second half.
There were scares along the way though, with the struggling Dons hitting the post and Luke Woolfenden clearing a shot off the goal-line.
“We’ve (coaching staff) had a bit of a disagreement in the dressing room," said Robinson. "It’s just how different people see the game.
"I felt that we were harshly beaten. In the first half I felt we started well, and we started brightly. I felt they got on top, but our shape was good, and they didn’t really cause us any problems. We weren’t good enough on the ball.
“At half time we said we’ve got to be braver; we’ve got to carry more threat and I felt we did that. There was nothing in it, we were on top up until the first goal.”
He added: “We wanted to try and carry a threat, but we didn’t want to lose width.
"It worked in spells and then didn’t but then in the second half the lads wanted to keep their shape and in the second half it did work, we only flipped back to the 4-2-3-1 once the first goal happened.
"I felt Macca and Marshy did well in there and there wasn’t any area of the pitch that they dominated us."