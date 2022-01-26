News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Sets up a huge game at Hillsborough' - Town fans on Dons win

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:20 PM January 26, 2022
Ipswich Town fans enjoy last night's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town fans enjoy last night's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 last night - here's what fans made of the game...

The Blues made it four wins out of five under new boss Kieran McKenna with a hard-fought victory at Plough Lane, a second half double from Wes Burns enough to secure the points.

The win moved Town up to eighth in the League One table and narrowed the gap to the play-off spots to just five points ahead of a big game at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Here's what some of the sold-out travelling band of 1,250 Town supporters told Ross Halls and his Gameday cameras after the match...

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

