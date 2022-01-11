Town fans sell out yet another away end as Dons tickets are snapped up
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town will be cheered on by a sold-out away end when supporters visit AFC Wimbledon’s new stadium for the first time later this month.
The Blues go to Plough Lane on January 25 and, after tickets went on sale to season ticket holders this morning, all 1,100 have now been sold. There will be no further tickets made available for the game.
Town lost 3-0 on the club’s visit to the new stadium last season, in a game played behind closed doors.
They were, though, cheered on by a group of supporters who congregated on the roof of a nearby block of flats, overlooking the 9,215-capacity stadium which opened in November of 2020.
The Blues have been phenomenally well supported on the road this season, selling out away allocations on multiple occasions, with an average of around 1,700 supporters cheering the team on during their 12 League One away matches.
In total, more than 20,000 tickets have been sold in Ipswich away ends across those games, with the highest coming at Charlton in December as the Blues took 3,159 fans to The Valley for the first game following Paul Cook’s sacking.
Ipswich are at Bolton this weekend, with more than 800 tickets sold for that game.
