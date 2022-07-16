AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Ipswich Town: Morsy leads the way in Blues win

Match Report

Town players celebrate Tyreece John-Jules goal to take them two goals up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Skipper Sam Morsy scored twice as the Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in their pre-season clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Town, who also saw a side beaten 4-2 at Crystal Palace earlier in the day, were in control throughout the contest at Plough Lane and enjoyed the bulk of possession throughout.

They turned their time on the ball into three goals, with Morsy opening the scoring from the edge of the box in the first half before doubling his tally in the second, as he chipped goalkeeper Nik Tzanev from 40-yards.

In between, Tyreece John-Jules netted with a nice finish, after clever work from Conor Chaplin had created an opening for him with quick feet inside the box.

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The clean sheet always looked secure as the game reached its conclusion.

McKenna lined his side up in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Idris El Mizouni and Greg Leigh the full-backs, either side of Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess.

Morsy and Lee Evans anchored midfield, with Chaplin behind striker Freddie Ladapo and Kane Vincent-Young and John-Jules in the wide areas.

Chaplin had an early shot saved, with the Blues not taking long to find their way onto the scoresheet as Morsy took the ball in his stride nicely and popped off a shot from the edge of the box which found the bottom corner.

Town were having the better of possession, while still needing to be wary of the hosts on the break, and it looked like the second goal might have been on the way when Chaplin drifted inside and took advantage of a Dons defender slipping. His shot was saved and Morsy couldn’t quite latch onto the rebound before keeper Nik Tzanev grabbed it at the second attempt.

Another Town attack saw Leigh cross from the left and John-Jules bring the ball down after it had been deflected up in the air, before the corner which followed led to Evans having a shot saved.

Ladapo then saw a shot blocked by the Dons keeper, after he had been slipped through from deep, before the half-time whistle went with the visitors ahead.

Freddie Ladapo charges in but is beaten to the ball by Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanov. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The advantage was doubled a little over two minutes into the second half, with Morsy’s driving run forward and Chaplin’s clever feet eventually seeing the ball laid off into the path of John-Jules, who was able to lever the ball into the back of the net.

Good combination play between Ladapo and Chaplin then saw Leigh head over the top of the bar, with Town setting up camp in Wimbledon territory as the half went on.

Chaplin had another effort saved as he shot through traffic before Morsy produced the spectacular, lobbing the goalkeeper from 40 yards as the skipper spotted Tzanev off his line.

Morsy was in the mood and linked with Ladapo to burst into the box, before ultimately laying off for John-Jules, who ultimately turned the ball behind as he shaped to shoot.

Town players in a huddle just before kick-off. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ladapo’s next opening saw Tzanev save with his legs, after the Town striker had been threaded through nicely, before Tommy Hughes entered the contest in place of John-Jules with a little under 20 minutes remaining.

Hughes curled over the top, before El Mizouni and Vincent-Young departed and were replaced by youngsters Matt Ward and Edwin Agbaje, as the game drifted to an end.

Next up for Kieran McKenna’s team is a visit to Millwall next Saturday.

AFC WIMBLEDON (3-5-2): Tzanez; Kalambayi (Trialist B 72), Pearce (Trialist C 72), Nightingale (Adjei-Hersey 62); Gunter (Mason 79), Marsh (Bendle 72), Chislett (Sutcliffe 72), McCormick (Frimpong 72), Currie (Ogundere 62); Trialist (A) (Jenkins 72), Assal (Robinson 72).

Unused subs: Broome.

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Walton; El Mizouni (Agbaje 82), Woolfenden, Burgess, Leigh; Morsy, Evans; Vincent-Young (Ward 82), Chaplin, John-Jules (Hughes 72); Ladapo.

Unused subs: Hayes.



