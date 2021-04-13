Matchday Live: Town visit Plough Lane for first time in 'season-defining' game

Published: 4:15 PM April 13, 2021

Ipswich Town are in action against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this evening - kick-off 6.30pm.

Manager Paul Cook says tonight's match at AFC Wimbledon will 'define our season'.

Following three goalless draws from their last four games, the Blues are eighth in the League One table, three points outside the play-off places.

AFC Wimbledon, who won 5-1 at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, are one place and one point above the drop zone.

Speaking ahead of Ipswich's first visit to the new Plough Lane stadium (6.30pm ko), Cook said: “We’ve just played Wigan, Rochdale and MK Dons (all 0-0 draws). Obviously MK Dons are a little bit higher in the league. You see yourselves, there’s nothing in the games. You would never know that we are a big club and the other is in a relegation fight.

“The games are much of a muchness. There’s fine margins in the games.

“Wimbledon went away from home and had a fantastic result on Saturday. That will absolutely buoy their lads to the top of their tip-toes. They’ll see us coming into town now as a scalp that they want to take.

“They’ll be bang up to the game and they’ll put it onto us from the first minute.

“It’s a massive game for us and will define our season in my eyes. We have to go there and win. We have to go there and create more chances. We have to be so much braver in our play."

You can follow the came live with us right here.