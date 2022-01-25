News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Matchday Live: Another packed away end as Town face Dons

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 PM January 25, 2022
Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in League One action against AFC Wimbledon this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

It's the Blues' second visit to the Dons new home, following their return to Plough Lane, with the first ending in a miserable 3-0 loss in April of 2021.

Ipswich arrive in good spirits, though, having beaten Accrington Stanley 2-1 on Saturday to clock up their third win in four games since the appointment of Kieran McKenna.

Three points tonight will help their charge to get back into the League One play-off picture.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church in 1919

Suffolk Live News

The Secrets of Dunwich: East Anglia's lost capital

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy in action against Accrington Stanley.

Ipswich Town vs Accrington Stanley

'He's a s**t house' - Stanley chairman slams Town skipper Morsy

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon