Matchday Live: Another packed away end as Town face Dons

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in League One action against AFC Wimbledon this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

It's the Blues' second visit to the Dons new home, following their return to Plough Lane, with the first ending in a miserable 3-0 loss in April of 2021.

Ipswich arrive in good spirits, though, having beaten Accrington Stanley 2-1 on Saturday to clock up their third win in four games since the appointment of Kieran McKenna.

Three points tonight will help their charge to get back into the League One play-off picture.

