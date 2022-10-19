'I’ve been waiting for my debut for a long time' - Agbaje's pride after Ipswich bow

Interview

Edwin Agbaje is hungry for more after impressing on his Ipswich Town debut at Cambridge.

The 18-year-old Irishman started on the right side of the Ipswich defence in the Papa John’s Trophy tie and was given a tough assignment, asked to handle both James Brophy and Jack Lankester on a night when the Blues played the majority of the game with 10-men, following Kyle Edwards’ early red card.

Though the Blues ultimately lost 1-0, Agbaje looked confident throughout his senior debut, which came a little over two years after he joined the Blues’ academy from Shamrock Rovers.

“I’m very happy to have been given the opportunity by the boss and I’m very grateful for that,” said the teenager, who was part of Town Under 18s’ run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 2020/21.

“I enjoyed it and tried to play my game as much as possible without being too nervous and wanted to keep doing what I’ve been doing to get to this point.

“I found out on Monday and I was nervous to start with but excitement took over because I was just happy to be out there. I’ve been waiting for my debut for a long time because I’ve always dreamed of playing professionally.

“I have been working hard in training, making sure that if the boss wanted me to play then I was ready because I’ve been training with the first-team on a few occasions. It’s always really good when we go over with them and they are so open to helping us, keeping us going if we make mistakes.

“You learn a lot when you train with them and I’ve been trying to take as much as I can from every session.”

When asked how he found the jump to senior football, during the Blues’ 1-0 loss, he said: “It’s definitely a step up but I expected that. It’s different from Under 21s football or even training but you have to be ready for that.

“It’s a new experience and I planned to build my confidence as the game went on. I felt more calm with it and backed myself on the ball. The first five minutes were about being steady.

“The manager told me I deserved to be where I was and to work hard, sticking to what’s got me here. I took all that information in and tried to play the way I like to play, with my style. I was able to do that so I was happy.

Agbaje, fourth from left, pictured warming up with his Ipswich team-mates at Cambridge - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I like to get on the ball and get forward because passing and moving is my game. I tried to do that as much as possible.”

Now he has a taste for first-team football, Agbaje is keen to push for further involvement in Kieran McKenna’s side.

He said: “I’m going to go back to training now and continue to work on my game, improving after watching this game back because there was some good stuff but also some bad which gives things to work on.

“I’ll just keep working and hopefully when the boss needs me again, I’ll be ready.

“It’s been a brilliant couple of years here, working with different coaches, playing in a few different positions and trying to take on as much of the advice as possible.

“I’ve played on the wing and in midfield but right-back is my position I think, so I’ll just keep playing my game.

“Hopefully if I can keep improving and getting better then I can get more opportunities.”

As well as Agbaje, Tawanda Chirewa, Cameron Humphreys and Albie Armin also featured in an Ipswich side which included plenty of senior players.

One of them was former Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh who, at 36, is twice Agbaje’s age.

“It was so good,” the teenager said of playing with Town’s senior players. “They gave me words of encouragement and told me to trust in my ability, which really helped.

“On the pitch everyone was very helpful. Playing with Richard Keogh was great because he was encouraging me before and during the game, keeping me calm.

“You can take so much from the senior players if you watch and ask questions.”