Former Town man to lead Wycombe after Ainsworth tests positive for Covid

Wycombe Wanderers will be without Gareth Ainsworth for tonight’s game after the Chairboys boss tested positive for Covid-19.

Wanderers are at Portman Road for the final game of 2021, looking to avenge the 4-1 loss Town inflicted on them at the beginning of November.

But they will have to do it without their manager, after Ainsworth tested positive for the virus over the Christmas period. Wycombe announced the new a little over an hour prior to kick-off.

Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield will lead the #Chairboys tonight, with Gareth Ainsworth absent from Portman Road after testing positive for Covid-19 over the Christmas period.#IPSvWYC pic.twitter.com/BzGLM0C1T8 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) December 29, 2021

Wycombe will now be led by assistant manager Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield, with the latter coming through the Ipswich youth system and making one appearance for the club before moving to Adams Park.

He’s gone on to make 558 appearances for Wycombe since joining them in 2003.

