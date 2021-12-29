News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former Town man to lead Wycombe after Ainsworth tests positive for Covid

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:32 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 6:34 PM December 29, 2021
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadi

Gareth Ainsworth has tested positive for Covid - Credit: PA

Wycombe Wanderers will be without Gareth Ainsworth for tonight’s game after the Chairboys boss tested positive for Covid-19. 

Wanderers are at Portman Road for the final game of 2021, looking to avenge the 4-1 loss Town inflicted on them at the beginning of November. 

But they will have to do it without their manager, after Ainsworth tested positive for the virus over the Christmas period. Wycombe announced the new a little over an hour prior to kick-off. 

Wycombe will now be led by assistant manager Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield, with the latter coming through the Ipswich youth system and making one appearance for the club before moving to Adams Park. 

He’s gone on to make 558 appearances for Wycombe since joining them in 2003. 

MORE: Former Town youngster Bloomfield’s drama-filled journey from a single Ipswich game to becoming ‘Mr Wycombe’

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER CARL GRIFFITHS SHOOTS WIDE OF THE IPSWICH GOALKEEPER CRAIG FORREST, DURING

Football

How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 

Suffolk Live News

Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The latest government data on levels of Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex has been released.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The A12 was blocked at Darsham, near Saxmundham, after a lorry crashed into a tree

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon