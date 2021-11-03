Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth believes Ipswich Town will challenge his team for League One promotion this season.

The Blues came from behind to win 4-1 at Adams Park last night and end the Chairboys' 100% home record.

Wanderers slip to fourth place in the table as a result, with Town moving up to ninth and within four points of the play-off places.

"I'm not counting the fourth goal because David Stockdale has pushed up for the corner," said Ainsworth, with a rueful smile.

"The timing of the goals really worked in Ipswich's favour.

Outfought on the night by Ipswich, Gareth Ainsworth commends tonight's opponents as he looks ahead to the FA Cup First Round this weekend.

"The equaliser came from their first shot on target after almost 30 minutes. That was a tough one to take.

"We changed things a little bit at half-time to contend with some of their rotation and it worked.

"Then the timing of their second goal kills us really. It's a leg up that we gave them. They have ended up scoring from two of our set-pieces, countering on us.

"We were a little bit hopeful tonight. The pitch maybe caught us out being a bit frosty. A few of our balls forwards maybe could have had more quality. We didn't quite get to the level we have been playing at.

"But we had chances and their keeper has made good saves. There was maybe a foul in the build-up to one of their goals that we were disappointed not to get. I thought Brandon Hanlan was a thorn in their side all night.

"The game didn't go our way though and I'm not going to complain. We have been well and truly beaten tonight. Well done Ipswich. We now go on to the next one."

Ainsworth continued: "Ipswich will be up there, without a doubt. They are a good, good side.

"It's taken them a while to click. They've spent a lot of money getting a good squad together and rightly so - they want to get back in the Championship.

"We're a good side too though. The bigger picture is we've won six out of seven games at home. I'm really proud of the boys.

"I think we've had a great first third of the season and if we can do the same in the second third then we are going to have a great chance of promotion.

"We've got to go to Portman Road (December 29), which is going to be a big occasion. There are plenty of games left to put more points on the board and that's what I intend to do."