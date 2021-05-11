News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Judge latest ex-Blue linked to U's

Mark Heath

Published: 1:01 PM May 11, 2021    Updated: 1:02 PM May 11, 2021
Alan Judge celebrates giving Town a 1-0 first half lead from a free kick.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has been linked with a move to Colchester United - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Alan Judge has become the latest former Ipswich Town player to be linked with a move down the A12 to League Two Colchester United.

According to the Gazette, the 32-year-old midfielder, who was told by boss Paul Cook last month that he wouldn't be retained by the Blues, is of interest to the U's as they look to rebuild after a rocky season.

He is the latest in a string of ex-Town players to be linked - Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears are all also said to be U's targets.

It is, of course, a well-worn path down the A12 over the years, with the U's currently numbering ex-Town stars Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman among their ranks.

Judge played 91 games for Town, scoring eight goals, after arriving from Brentford in January 2019.

