'The photo makes it look worse than it was' - Judge on incident with ref Drysdale

Published: 9:49 AM February 18, 2021

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge says referee Darren Drysdale didn't need to apologise after apparently squaring up to him in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Northampton.

There were extraordinary scenes late on in the game, with Judge going down in the penalty area, only to see his appeal waved away by Drysdale, who then marched up to the Town player and butted his head towards him.

Players stepped in to separate the pair, as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Drysdale, who's has been charged with improper conduct by the FA, apologised to Judge yesterday.

In a statement issued through the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), he said: “I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner.

"I’m sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town.”

But Judge said Drysdale didn't need to say sorry.

He told the club website: “Referees have a tough job to do and it was heat of the moment stuff that happens in football.

“The photo makes it look worse than it was and to be honest, the matter was finished with from my end as soon as I walked off the pitch.

“I wasn’t looking for the referee to apologise; I wasn’t looking for him to be charged. There was never going to be a complaint from me and I made that clear.

“Like I said, for me - it was finished with straight away.”