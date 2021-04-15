Judge won't play for Ipswich again this season as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay

Exclusive

Published: 9:14 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 10:26 PM April 15, 2021

Irish midfielder Alan Judge could potentially have played his final game for Ipswich Town, we understand.

The 32-year-old is one of 13 senior players whose deal is due to expire this summer and is now understood to have been told the club are not in a position to offer him fresh terms or take up the one-year extension option in his deal.

Furthermore, it’s understood his current deal includes a clause which would automatically trigger a one-year extension should he make one more start for the club meaning, while his time at the club isn't definitely at an end, he is now not being considered for first-team duties at this stage.

Judge has made 34 League One appearances for Town this season, 29 of which were starts, and played four more games in cup competitions, with the midfielder one of the Blues' most consistent performers in 2021 to date.

He's made a total of 91 appearances in blue since joining in January 2019 from Brentford, scoring eight goals in that time.

Following this story, Town confirmed Judge will not be selected during the final six matches of the season, with manager Paul Cook saying: “It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won't be considering him for the remaining games.”

It’s been a difficult year for the nine-cap Republic of Ireland international, who has had to deal with the death of his mother following a battle with cancer, as well as a high-profile clash with referee Darren Drysdale at Portman Road in February.

Judge's potential exit comes on the same day goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker was allowed to leave the club, following discussions with manager Paul Cook.

As well as Judge, the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Gwion Edwards, Kayden Jackson and Toto Nsiala are all out of contract at Portman Road, with a significant turnover of players expected this summer.

Ipswich Town contracts

Season-long loans

McGuinness, Bennetts, Thomas, Harrop, Parrott, Matheson

2021

Chambers, Skuse*, Ward*, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Edwards, Donacien*, Drinan, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Morris*, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*, Dozzell*

*known to have a 12-month contract option



