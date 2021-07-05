Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah

Published: 4:18 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM July 5, 2021

Ipswich Town have shown an interest in Almeria’s young England international forward Arvin Appiah, we understand.

Appiah, 20, is left-footed but predominantly operates on the right wing, but is comfortable on either flank or in a central role. He is one of a number of players looked at by Ipswich boss Paul Cook and CEO Mark Ashton this summer.

The Amsterdam-born 20-year-old, with Ghanaian heritage, grew up in Nottingham and came through the ranks at Forest, where he made seven appearances as a teenager, scoring once.

Arvin Appiah, pictured during his time with Nottingham Forest - Credit: PA

His breakthrough and clear potential saw him capped by England up to Under 19 level and ultimately saw him make a surprise £8million move to Almeria in 2019, a Spanish second division club recently bought with Saudi money.

He signed a contract which is thought to expire in the summer of 2024 but the move has not worked out, with Appiah making just 10 league starts for Almeria over two seasons and ultimately finishing the 2020/21 campaign on loan elsewhere in the second tier, with Lugo.

A departure, whether loan or permanent, looks likely this summer and whether Ipswich make their interest formal remains to be seen.

Six new faces have arrived already, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney all arriving at Portman Road.