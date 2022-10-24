'It's huge' - McKenna praises Town fans as almost 2,000 head for Port Vale

News

Ipswich Town are set to be roared on by another huge following at Port Vale tomorrow night.

The Blues, who boast one of the biggest average home crowds in the country - and across Europe - have also taken at least 1,000 fans with them to every away game this season.

And that will continue at the Valiants, with almost 1,700 tickets already sold. 400 are still available.

Town fans at Morecambe. The club have taken at least 1,000 to every away game this season - Credit: Page Pix

Speaking earlier today about his side's massive backing, boss Kieran McKenna said: "It's huge. I thought Friday night was brilliant, maybe the best atmosphere since I've been here.

"In such an intense, competitive game, there's no doubt that it gave us a really big push and we're going to need that on Tuesday night.

"The away support's been fantastic, even Cambridge last week, in a meaningless in terms of the group EFL game, they're still there and singing their hearts out all night.

"We really appreciate anyone making that travel up there on Tuesday night and it's up to us to fight and show the spirit required to get a result and hopefully send them home happy, because it's going to be a late return on Wednesday morning."



