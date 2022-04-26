Aluko extends Town stay as attacker triggers contract clause

Sone Aluko’s Ipswich Town contract has been automatically extended after the attacker triggered a clause in his contract.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer, signing a one-year deal which included an extension option and a clause which would trigger another year if he made a certain number of appearances.

That figure has now been met, meaning Aluko’s deal has been extended for the 2022/23 season. TWTD first reported the news.

Aluko has made 36 appearances for Town this season, scoring three times.

James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Tom Carroll are also out-of-contract this summer, with manager Kieran McKenna set to inform them of decisions regarding their future later this week.

“It’s been discussed internally, although there are still two games left so nothing’s in cement yet,” McKenna said, when asked if contract decisions had been made last week.

“We’ve spoken about it and have a good idea of where we want to take the squad but there haven’t been any discussions with players yet, so it’s not the time to discuss that.

“It will be towards the back end of next week and beyond when we sit down with the players individually and discuss what’s going to be right for them and for the club.”

Also out of contract are Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, Tyreece Simpson, Brett McGavin and Bailey Clements.

The Blues also recently extended Ben Morris’s contract for a further 12 months. He’s currently on loan in Sweden with GAIS.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

LOANS

Thompson, Bakinson, Celina, Bonne.

2022

Holy (on loan at Port Vale), Kenlock* (on loan at Colchester), Clements* (on loan at Stevenage), McGavin* (on loan at King’s Lynn), Carroll, Jackson, Norwood*, Simpson*.

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra* (on loan at Colchester), Baggott*, Aluko, Morris (on loan at GAIS)

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Burns, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper* (on loan at Crewe), El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.

2025

Edmundson.