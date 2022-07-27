Sone Aluko: Working on set-pieces has been a 'big thing'

Match reaction

Sone Aluko twists and turns on the ball against Southend. It was his corner that was headed home by Tyreece John-Jules for Town's opener. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town midfielder Sone Aluko has said working on set-pieces has been a 'big thing' this pre-season for the Blues.

Kieran McKenna's side had already netted from one set-piece against Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago, and they did so again last night against Southend, after Aluko's corner was volleyed home by Tyreece John-Jules to put Town one-up in their 3-1 victory over the Shrimpers.

Last season, set-pieces were a source of frustration for team and fans alike, with few goals coming from them. Aluko hopes that is set to change this campaign.

"Set pieces have been a big thing for us this pre-season, where we have really wanted to improve," he said.

"We've worked hard on our deliveries. We scored one against Palace, from a wide free-kick and we've scored another one against Southend."

Freddie Ladapo, scorer of Town's third goal, celebrates with provider Wes Burns. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Getting numbers in the box has also been something Town have been working on this pre-season, the Blues striving to get more crosses and balls into the danger area.

"When you have the numbers we are now putting into the box I think that's a big difference from last year," Aluko added.

"We're getting five, six in there sometimes. Greg (Leigh) got his goal from going from full back to wing back to scoring in the box. We're trying to be more efficient and more deadly in the box and it's starting to show."

Greg Leigh makes it 2-0. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town started well against Southend in what was their final pre-season clash ahead of Saturday's League One opener with Bolton at Portman Road. But Aluko felt it was a bit of a mixed performance.

"I thought we started the game with really good intensity, scored a really good goal, played well, pressed really well, so we went in happy at half-time," he said.

"But the second-half we weren't the same, we never really got the same fluidity and let them back in the game.

"In fairness they ran hard, they are a good team but we weren't really happy with our level that second half.

"All in all we are happy how way pre-season has gone. We have a team pretty fully-fit, Dom (Ball) aside who has a small niggle. We've scored goals, looked sharp, looked fit and come through it well.

"We've prepared ourselves well. I think Saturday's game will be one of those games, full house, against a good team. One of those games we usually play well in. We're up for it and looking forward to it and getting the season going."