Breaking
Sone Aluko seals the deal for another season at Portman Road
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Sone Aluko's deal at Town has been extended for a further season following an option being exercised in his contract.
The 33-year-old arrived in Suffolk last summer, signing a one-year deal, and made his debut for the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie at home to Newport County.
He went on to make 22 starts for Town over the campaign, with a further 14 appearances off the bench.
Sone bagged a brace away to Cambridge United in October and also found the back of the net at Fratton Park as the Blues beat Portsmouth 4-0 in the same month.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road," Sone told the Club website.
"Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the Club as a whole. We will all give 100% then next season.
"It’s a privilege to be able to wear the Town shirt and I’m happy I get to enjoy that for at least another season. I can’t wait to get back out there at Portman Road in front of our supporters."
Town also secured options and new deals on three other Town youngsters today.