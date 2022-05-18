Sone Aluko seals the deal for another season at Portman Road

Breaking

Sone Aluko's deal at Town has been extended for a further season following an option being exercised in his contract.

The 33-year-old arrived in Suffolk last summer, signing a one-year deal, and made his debut for the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie at home to Newport County.

He went on to make 22 starts for Town over the campaign, with a further 14 appearances off the bench.

Sone bagged a brace away to Cambridge United in October and also found the back of the net at Fratton Park as the Blues beat Portsmouth 4-0 in the same month.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road," Sone told the Club website.

"Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the Club as a whole. We will all give 100% then next season.

"It’s a privilege to be able to wear the Town shirt and I’m happy I get to enjoy that for at least another season. I can’t wait to get back out there at Portman Road in front of our supporters."

Town also secured options and new deals on three other Town youngsters today.