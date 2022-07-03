Released Town defender on trial at Portsmouth

Former Ipswich Town defender Levi Andoh is on trial with Portsmouth.

The Dutch-born defender, who can play at right-back or as a centre-half, was released by the Blues earlier this summer. His only Town appearance came at Crawley in the EFL Trophy, back in November 2020.

He’s now at Portsmouth and was involved as the Fratton Park side beat Havant and Waterlooville yesterday.

Evaluating Andoh’s performance, The News in Portsmouth wrote: “The former Ipswich defender didn’t make that much of an impact down the right-hand side, albeit in an unnatural position.

“The centre-back found himself playing right-back during the second half and initially looked bright making forward runs alongside Burrell.

“However, he faded out as the game progressed and failed to make an impact in the latter stages of the friendly.”

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old is able to win a deal at Fratton Park, with Pompey heading to Spain for a training camp in the next few days.

Also on trial at Portsmouth are former Derby and Liverpool right-back Andre Wisdom, Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee, former Spurs goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi and ex-Middlesbrough winger Rurman Burrell.