Published: 5:50 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM May 9, 2021

Andre Dozzell was pleased to finish a disappointing season on a high and is already looking to the future.

Having failed to live up to expectations and seriously challenge for promotion during 2020/21, the Blues finished a disappointing campaign well with a good 3-1 victory over Fleetwood Town at Portman Road.

Dozzell, who has played more games (46) than any other player this season, is keen to consign this season to the past and is already excited for next season after what will be a summer of real change at Portman Road under new ownership.

“It was nice to finish on a high because that was important for us,” he said.

Luke Chambers points to Gwion Edwards as he looks over towards the bench, following Towns second goal in the 3-1 over Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

“We have time to recharge now and we’ll regroup, take this into pre-season and then look to get ourselves out of League One again.

“It’s been really disappointing and as a whole squad we know we haven’t performed to our best. It’s too big of a club to be in League One so we have to come back in pre-season and work hard.

“This squad has underachieved. We have to look at why and then come back in pre-season and go from there.”

On his own personal season, which has seen him cement a place in midfield and give his career a kickstart after three tough years, Dozzell said: “This has been the season where I’ve made the most appearances of my career so it’s been good on that note, getting those games under my belt.

“But now it’s time to push on and try to get this team out of League One. I can always improve, I can get higher and score goals, so we’ll work on that in the summer.”

When he returns from his summer break, the 22-year-old will need to earn his place in Paul Cook’s team all over again, with the academy graduate up for the battle.

“He is always teaching us from the touchline and telling us where to be, so if we can get a pre-season under our belts it will all become clearer, better and translate onto the pitch,” Dozzell said.

“I’m excited for the future. It’s a big club and we’ve obviously been disappointing this year. We have to look forward now, this season is done.

“The manager works a lot with all the players. As midfielders he wants us to dictate the play, keep getting on the ball, being relentless and not stopping.

“I want to show him I can do that.”