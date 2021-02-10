'We're still confident' - Dozzell insists struggling Town will get back into the promotion race

Video

Published: 5:00 PM February 10, 2021

Andre Dozzell insists he and his Ipswich Town team-mates are staying positive despite recent bad results - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell insists the Blues are positive that they can get back into the play-off mix despite dropping back down to a lowly 11th in League One.

Town lost 2-1 at Peterborough last night, extending their dismal record of zero points from the nine games they've played against the top seven sides in the league this season.

But they remain in touch with the top six - four points off sixth-placed Charlton, with games in hand on many of the sides above them.

And Dozzell, who's become a first-team regular this season, playing 25 games thus far, says Town are still in the promotion fight.

“We’re all still confident we will get there," he said.

“We’ve got games in hand and it’s a crazy league. A few wins can get us right back up there so we’ll stay positive.

“We need to get up there and get into the top six and even higher than that. That’s the main thing for us at the moment."

Of the need to improve massively against their promotion rivals, Dozzell added: “We don’t really worry about who our points come against, we just focus on the next game.

“The table is crazy. If we get a few wins then things can change very quickly.

“There are no easy games in League One so we work as hard as we can every week to get three points.”

Town actually took an early lead at Peterborough, James Norwood netting after just six minutes, but goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Joe Ward condemned them to defeat on a night where they again struggled to create.

Dozzell said: “It was a frustrating night and fine margins were the difference. We started off well, got the early goal but those little decisions are setting us back.

“We’re frustrated but we’ll work on those at the training ground and take them into the next games.

“We had moments in the second half that we needed to capitalise on and we need to score when we’re on top in games, but it’s fine margins.

"Peterborough weren’t a better side than us but at the end of the day they got the three points so it’s a frustrating night.

“Yeah it’s probably one of the worst pitches I’ve played on but it’s not an excuse, they had the same pitch to play on as us, so we can’t use that.

“We played really well against Blackpool and we wanted to take that into this game but unfortunately it didn’t go that way. We need to put that right in the next game and get ready to go again on Saturday.

“You need to get on a run which can change your league position very quickly, so we need to get ourselves back up there.

“We need to focus on the next game now and get the three points."

Town next travel to 17th-placed Shrewsbury on Saturday.