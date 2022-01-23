'Gets on my wick' - Stanley chairman slams Town skipper Morsy after defeat

Sam Morsy in action against Accrington Stanley - he was criticised after the game by Stanley chairman Andy Holt - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has taken to Twitter to criticise Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy after his side were beaten 2-1 by the Blues at Portman Road yesterday.

Holt tweeted that Morsy was a 'sh*t house' along with since-deleted footage of a collision between the Town skipper and Stanley goal-scorer Ethan Hamilton in the first half.

He’s a shit house is Morsy. https://t.co/1NiBoDSTlL — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

Earlier, Holt had shared that 'Morsy gets on my wick'.

Morsy gets on my wick, but if he played for us I’d be a bit less critical 😂😂😂 https://t.co/N9rzGxk9jE — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

The exchange between Morsy and Hamilton saw the latter hit the floor clutching his face after appearing to collide with Morsy's arm or hand. No action was taken by the referee.

Hamilton said after the game: "I don't want to say anything controversial, but I'm an honest player.

"I'm not the type of person that gets hit in the face and goes down easily, trying to cheat almost.

"I don't want to say too much, but there was definitely a shove stroke punch to the face."

After his Twitter spree, Holt appeared to suggest he was going to leave the social media platform.

That’s me and twitter done. Been great talking to you all.



Thank you. — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) January 22, 2022

It's not the first time that Morsy has become embroiled in controversy following a clash with Accrington.

Following their 2-1 defeat at Stanley in October, Morsy branded them 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team.'

He said: "They’re a horrible team. They play like a non-league team and that’s no disrespect to them – that's just the style and it works for them. We couldn’t get to grips with that in the second half after an ok first half.

“They are horrible in what they do and that’s just how they play."

Morsy continued: “The way they play is disgusting – one of the players just kicked the ball out of the stadium (to waste time) which I’ve never seen before in my career.

“But we lick our wounds and we go again. We’ve had a reality check and we have to be better, work harder and then be better at what we do.