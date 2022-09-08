Locks, battles for places and upgrade areas - how Town's squad stacks up

Analysis

Ipswich Town’s squad is set, until January at least.

Nine new faces arrived and, including last year’s loanees, 18 senior players departed during a transfer window which has hopefully prepared Ipswich for a serious push for promotion.

Manager Kieran McKenna has a senior squad of 25 players, which can broadly be listed as follows:

Goalkeeper: Walton, Hladky, Hayes.

Central defence: Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Keogh, Burgess.

Right side: Burns, KVY, Edwards.

Left side: Davis, Leigh.

Central midfield: Morsy, Evans, Camara, Ball, Humphreys.

Attacking midfield: Chaplin, Harness, John-Jules, Aluko.

Striker: Ladapo, Ahadme, Jackson.

Here, we take a look at how the squad is shaping up, where the real competition for places is and the roles McKenna’s players could play this season.

Goalkeeper

Kicking things off in an area where there is no contest.

Christian Walton is Town’s undisputed No.1 and is surely the best keeper in League One. He’s too good for this level.

That means Vaclav Hladky will need to make do with EFL Trophy (and possibly FA Cup) football this season, with youngster Nick Hayes sat behind the two experienced keepers.

Verdict: No contest

Centre backs

An area of contention, for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, I would argue Ipswich are slowly drifting towards something more of a 4-2-3-1 system than they are the 3-4-3 we’ve become used to under McKenna. They certainly are in some games, anyway.

With Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien in the team there’s always going to be element of hybrid flexibility down the right side, but there have certainly been games of late where it’s felt like Donacien’s operated as a more traditional right-back with attacking tendencies.

In many ways pinning a formation down to a set of numbers doesn’t really matter. As McKenna has said, it’s more about philosophy than systems.

But whether it’s nominally a back three or a four, Donacien is a nailed-on starter right now, meaning there’s space for two more centre-backs.

Luke Woolfenden has taken a few steps forward in recent weeks and appears to have one locked up for the time being, leaving three senior centre halves fighting over one starting spot.

Cameron Burgess is the man in possession at the moment, following a commanding display at Accrington which served as a reminder of why he’s the man to turn to in games where Ipswich may have to deal with an aerial bombardment.

Burgess took George Edmundson’s place at the Wham Stadium, with the former Rangers man not reaching the high standards he’s set himself at the start of this season, after returning from an ankle injury.

Then there’s Richard Keogh, an experienced campaigner waiting in the wings and certainly capable of slotting into the backline whenever he’s needed. He brings a value off the pitch but, be in no doubt, he is expected to have a role to play on it as well.

Verdict: Donacien’s spot is safe, Woolfenden’s on the sheet for now, leaving Burgess, Keogh and Edmundson battling for a start. It feels like the latter has work to do, which may be just what he needs.

Wide right

Another lock. If he’s fit, Wes Burns plays.

Be it as a hybrid wing-back or as an out-and-out winger, Burns is a starter when he’s fit, having enjoyed a brilliant debut season in Suffolk.

He may not quite have hit the heights of last season just yet, but much of that is because he doesn’t have to, given the team is operating with a much better balance. He’s certainly contributing, though.

Back-up options are Kane Vincent-Young and Kyle Edwards, while we’ve even seen Kayden Jackson operate there effectively this season. All three bring something different.

Verdict: Burns is a lock. Solid back-up.

Wide left

This is probably the area of the team Ipswich have upgraded most over the course of the summer.

In Leif Davis and Greg Leigh, the Blues now have two hugely capable players who have already proven themselves in McKenna’s side.

Davis, a significant signing at more than £1million, has grown into his role superbly following a shaky debut, adding strength, dynamism and balance to the Ipswich team.

He’s at the head of the queue, but behind him is Leigh, a man who has proven to be solidity personified so far.

There will be games where Leigh’s strength and aerial ability are preferred from the start, just as they were at Burton.

Verdict: Town are well-served here. Davis is the starter, Leigh the flex/back-up.

Central midfield

There’s been plenty of change in the Ipswich Town midfield this summer, but the starting duo remain the same.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are a well-oiled machine, with the former now having the freedom to break forward and work as a marauding box-to-box man, and the latter excelling in a deeper position where he can break up play and spread the ball around.

Tyreeq Bakinson, Tom Carroll, Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni have made way and have been replaced by Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara, with promising youngster Cameron Humphreys providing support.

That all amounts to a real upgrade in my book.

Ball brings steel and some of the muscle the Blues have been missing, while Camara has been regarded as a leading League One performer over the last couple of seasons. He can run all day and operate in a variety of roles.

There are questions over where he might fit in, once he’s fit. And on the face of things it’s hard to see him surpassing the starters. He can operate further forward, too, meaning he can add to the strength of the squad in a number of positions.

That can only be a positive.

Verdict: An extremely strong senior quartet, with Humphreys the perfect fifth man. Morsy and Evans are an excellent starting pair but the signings of Ball and Camara mean Ipswich can miss one of their leading midfielders and not experience too much of a drop off in the middle of the pitch. That simply wasn’t the case last season.

Attacking midfield

McKenna’s Ipswich teams operate with two No.10s, with two of the Town boss’s options there separating themselves from the rest during the opening month of the season.

Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness already have 10 goals between them, assuming Chaplin gets both from Accrington, and bring a serious goal threat when they are on the pitch.

Sure, they may not quite bring the creativity and eye for the spectacular as Bersant Celina, but both are hard workers and sharp shooters. Two brilliant qualities to have.

Harness dropped to the bench for the Barnsley game and should have an extra goal to his name after coming off the bench. The added spark once he came onto the pitch was needed.

I would be starting Chaplin and Harness together whenever possible from this point, with Tyreece John-Jules an able deputy. Sone Aluko is out for several months – a real blow.

Camara, as noted, can play further forward and I’d also argue Edwards would be capable of playing in one of these positions, too.

Verdict: Another well-stocked area, but Chaplin and Harness are very important to this Town side.

Strikers

Three men, one central striking position.

Town worked right up to deadline day in search of an extra striker and, as was well publicised, wanted George Hirst of Leicester to add to the summer signing of Freddie Ladapo.

They ultimately signed Gassan Ahadme from Burton, who impressed against Ipswich earlier in the season and has all the physical attributes McKenna likes.

Ladapo, though, surely remains the main man despite his struggle for a goal in the opening weeks of the season, which only ended in the Papa John’s Trophy victory over Northampton.

His appearance from the bench at Accrington at the weekend shows why he’s so useful. In many ways he changed the game after stepping off the bench, with his work with back-to-goal giving Ipswich a platform to work from and bringing others into the game.

Ahadme has similar traits and, while certainly still raw, offers the back-up Ipswich didn’t have previously.

Jackson has attributes the others don’t, with his raw pace able to stretch defenders and get in behind. McKenna has shown he will use those attributes in certain games and he’ll surely begin to do so.

Verdict:Town may not have a 25-goal striker in this group, but if they can manage that number between them, and Chaplin and Harness continue to net regularly, the Blues may just hit their magic number.

Squad verdict: McKenna has at least two good players in every position, forming a squad which is surely strong enough to seriously push for promotion this season.

The Town boss has a wealth of options but, for me, a ‘strongest’ XI has all-but emerged.

Right now I’d have Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burns, Davis, Morsy, Evans, Chaplin, Harness and Ladapo on the pitch from the start when possible, with the only question mark being which of Edmundson, Burgess or Keogh takes the final central defensive position.

There will be games where McKenna sees different players being the perfect horse for the course, though, with the Town boss having the tools to switch things up should he need to.

Town are in a good position. Now it’s time to convert an excellent start into the first serious promotion challenge of Ipswich’s League One era.