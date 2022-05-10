Andy Warren: My League One team of the season... with a bit of a twist

Expert opinion

The 2021/22 League One season is almost in the books, with only the play-off final left to play.

That means almost all of the awards have been handed out but, determined not to be left out, I've decided to name my own team-of-the-season. A starting XI and seven subs.

This one has a bit of a difference, though. To make things that little bit more challenging, I've decided to restrict myself to just one player from each club and use the 3-4-1-2 used by a large number of clubs across the division.

Some make it in due to their performances over the season as a whole, others have been boosted by their individual performances against Ipswich.

Here goes.

GK: Dimitar Mitov (Cambridge United)

The Bulgarian is likely to be in demand this summer after an excellent League One season. He’s had some really good performances, including two solid games against Ipswich, while also coming up big for his team in big moments as they comfortably secured League One status in their first year. Christian Walton is the best keeper in the league for me but, as you’ll see, the Ipswich Town slot has been used elsewhere. Same goes for Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Dimitar Mitov has been brilliant for Cambridge - Credit: PA

CB: Sean Raggett (Portsmouth)

Raggett has always felt like a ‘premium’ League One centre-half to me. He’s been solid whenever I’ve seen him and has been so again for Portsmouth this season. He didn’t have his best night as Town won 4-0 at Fratton Park earlier in the campaign but played well at Portman Road in the recent 0-0 draw.

CB: Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United)

The rock at the heart of the Millers’ backline has been exceptional, with his side boasting the league’s best defensive record by some distance. Another excellent campaign from the 29-year-old, who is going to get another crack at the Championship.

CB: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers)

I struggled with the final member of the defence, with some excellent players not available to me due to their club’s space being used elsewhere. I eventually settled on Jacobson, who, at 35, has contributed three goals and five assists during another solid League One season. Having a set piece threat such as the Chairboys skipper’s is always a useful weapon. He could yet help his side back to the Championship.

Wes Burns has swept the board in terms of Ipswich Town awards - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

RWB: Wes Burns (Ipswich Town)

Burns hit the ground running at Ipswich and has enjoyed a brilliant first season with the club, which has seen him score 13 goals, offer six more assists and sweep the board in terms of individual awards with the Blues. He made the EFL’s League One team of the year, where there were no restrictions on multiple players from one club. A great achievement.

CM: Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United)

The former Liverpool youth should be playing at a higher level and, after another top League One campaign, he may just be next season. He’s scored 14 goals and is capable of netting in a variety of ways.

Barry Bannan is Sheffield Wednesday's creative spark - Credit: PA

CM: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Scot shouldn’t really be playing in League One but hung around following Wednesday’s relegation. An attempt to help them back to the Championship at the first attempt ended in a play-off loss to Sunderland. He’s scored nine goals, with seven coming since the turn of the year, with his cracker at MK Dons recently winning the EFL goal of the season award. He’s provided 12 assists, too.

LWB: Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle)

The former Ipswich loanee maybe didn’t quite hit the heights of previous seasons during 2021/22 but, when the Blues visited Home Park in October, he was absolutely outstanding as he worked up and down his left flank and caused real problems. He tore the Blues apart. Town are surely in the market for someone like him this summer.

Scott Twine has been outstanding for MK Dons this season - Credit: PA

AM: Scott Twine (MK Dons)

Twine will surely be playing in the Championship next season, even though his side have fallen short in the play-offs. He’s an excellent player who is supremely comfortable on the ball and a threat from all areas of the pitch. He’s scored 20 goals, many of which were spectacular, and has 13 assists. An outstanding season.

ST: Will Keane (Wigan Athletic)

Keane is playing in a side which suits his playing style down to the ground, which has allowed him to both create and score for the Latics this season. He has 26 goals and seven assists, with two coming recently against Ipswich, meaning he has both the Golden Boot and a league-winners medal in his back pocket. He’s stayed injury-free, too, which, as we know, is a real plus for Keane. He’ll be back in the Championship next season.

Will Keane celebrates scoring against Ipswich at Portman Road - Credit: PA

ST: Cole Stockton (Morecambe)

Stockton has had a largely unremarkable scoring career up until this point but, after helping Morecambe win promotion from League Two last season, has caught fire during this campaign and has netted 23 goals. That’s remarkable in a side like Morecambe’s, with his first two coming against Town at Portman Road. He’s also scored from the halfway line twice, which takes some doing. At 28, he will surely be in line for a big contract elsewhere this summer. It feels like he would be a good fit for MK Dons if they're in the market in the next few months.

Substitutes

GK: Craig Macgillivray (Charlton Athletic)

The former Portsmouth man has the honour of being the only goalkeeper in English football with two assists this season, while also keeping 12 clean sheets in total. He sat the game out as Charlton lost 4-0 at Ipswich on the final day.

CB: Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town)

A good solid defender who will bring real versatility to this assembly of League One All-Stars.

Sean McConville of Accrington has the most assists in League One this season - Credit: PA

CM: Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley)

The Accrington stalwart is the division’s leading assister on 17. That deserves a place on this bench at least. He's always been a tough competitor in games against Ipswuch.

CM: Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon)

I’ve really enjoyed watching the young attacking midfielder whenever Town have played Wimbledon. He’s comfortable on the ball and can threaten the opposition box. Will he still be with them in League Two?

AM: Dapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers)

The Wanderers winger toyed with Town during the Trotters’ 5-2 thumping of the Blues at Portman Road in September, netting twice to boot. He scored again in Lancashire as part of his tally of 14 goals, taking advantage of George Edmundson's error.

Dapo Afolayan has teased Ipswich Town this season - Credit: PA

ST: Alfie May (Cheltenham Town)

A tally of 23 goals during the Robins’ first League One season is an exceptional return for the 28-year-old.

ST: Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

Stewart can’t not make this squad, given he scored 25 goals in the regular league season. Many wondered how the Black Cats would cope after losing Charlie Wyke to Wigan but, in Stewart, they had a big striker who even going back to last season they clearly rated. He’s delivered.