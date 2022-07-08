Downes' West Ham move should be a real source of pride for Town... but how far can he go?

Expert opinion

The smile said it all.

Sat with his grandad’s West Ham scarf draped over him, Flynn Downes was grinning away as he was unveiled as a Premier League player for the club his entire family have always supported.

It’s truly a dream come true for a young man who idolised Mark Noble and now has the responsibility of replacing him at a club who reached a European semi-final last season.

His dream used to be to reach the top flight in an Ipswich Town shirt but, 99 appearances into his senior career with the club, the Blues had dropped further and further away from the Premier League and Downes needed to move on.

Flynn Downes, pictured during his Ipswich Town debut against Birmingham in 2017 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

He agitated for a move to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020, which didn’t materialise, and by the time Paul Cook declared himself ‘Demolition Man’ last April, the youngster’s head was very much elsewhere. Both sides could have handled that situation better but the outcome was probably the right one for all parties – Downes was at a point where a fourth season in League One was not what was required.

His departure split opinion at the time, with his obvious ability tainted for some by the events of his final 12 months at the club as he finished his time at Town training with the Under 23s. But his move to West Ham appears to have been met with a feeling of pride by those of an Ipswich persuasion.

And pride is exactly the right emotion for a moment like this, albeit tinged with a little disappointment.

Disappointment because, not only did Downes reach the Premier League with a team other than Ipswich, he had to join Swansea in the Championship in order to make a jump to the top we always thought he was capable of.

West Ham and Palace should really have been quick to pounce on Downes last summer, when they could have snared him for a tenth of the Hammers' outlay now, but maybe Premier League clubs see the jump from League One as being just too big. A year at finishing school in the Championship is desired, it seems.

Downes, pictured on his final Ipswich Town appearance against Fleetwood last May - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

And that’s why it’s so important Ipswich get themselves out of League One sharpish, otherwise you have to fear we might be seeing a familiar tale play out around Luke Woolfenden or even Cameron Humphreys. Yes, Town have a much-increased power to help them keep players these days, but top end talent will only be happy to play in the third tier for so long. It must be said, Town have done an excellent job of protecting themselves in terms of a sell-on fee – that's something Mark Ashton and his team have always taken great pride in.

Just like Ipswich fans always take pride in their academy graduates.

When Downes steps onto the pitch for the first time in the Premier League, possibly against the might of Manchester City on opening day, he will join an exclusive club. Only five players before him have graduated from the Playford Road system, since Town’s own drop from the top flight in 2002, and then progressed to the highest level themselves.

Top of the class is Darren Bent, sold in 2005 and going on to make 271 appearances and score 106 goals for Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Fulham. He won 13 England caps, too.

Flynn Downes signed for Swansea City last summer - Credit: SWANSEA CITY FC

Then there’s Connor Wickham, who played 120 games for Sunderland and Crystal Palace, while Darren Ambrose represented Newcastle and Charlton 90 times. Jordan Rhodes played six games for Middlesbrough and Owen Garvan two for Crystal Palace.

The likes of Ben Knight and Marcelo Flores are at Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, having been in Town’s youth system without ever playing a senior game, while Liam Gibbs was on the bench four times for Norwich last season. Nick Pope was at Ipswich as a youngster but was let go well before reaching 'graduate' status, while Matt Clarke's Brighton debut could come this season. Harry Clarke will spend next season on loan at Stoke from Arsenal, who he joined from Ipswich in 2020.

Tommy Smith probably deserves a mention here, too. He may not have reached the Premier League but he has played a World Cup.

But the list of players who have actually played in the Premier League, having made their way through the Ipswich system, isn’t very long at all.

Flynn Downes has joined West Ham United - Credit: WHUFC

Could Downes end up passing all of those players to become the Playford Road academy’s most successful graduate at Premier League level? I think he can. He’s not going to reach 100 goals like Bent did but, at 23, he has plenty of time to reach 300 appearances.

Could he outdo Bent and pass his number of England caps? I honestly think, with a fair wind, he could do that too.

He’s joining a club who have shown recently there is a path from the Championship, not only to becoming a Premier League starter like Aaron Cresswell, Michael Antonio and Said Benrahma, but also to the England squad too. That’s exactly what Jarrod Bowen has done in just two-and-a-half years since joining the Hammers from Hull. He now has four caps and should be an inspiration for Downes.

Could Downes rise up and play for England in the future? - Credit: Pagepix

So too will be Declan Rice. A world class midfielder who could serve as a mentor and partner to Downes over the next year or so, as long as he remains with the Hammers. Could that time be used to groom Downes as his replacement? It’s not impossible.

West Ham fans are going to love Downes. We saw him grow and add elements of control to his game during his years at Ipswich and he’s clearly taken that up a level during his year in a Swansea team who specialised in keeping the ball.

Downes had the highest pass-completion percentage in the top four divisions last season, at 93%, putting him clear of Rice in second. You can see why they’ve bought him - his all-round game is excellent.

And now Hammers fans know his back story, and have heard the sound of his voice, they will surely take an extremely likeable young man to their hearts pretty quickly.

He may need a little time to adapt to his new surroundings, even if they are incredibly familiar to him, but in David Moyes he has a manager who has taken a personal role in his recruitment and will offer him all the support he needs.

The Hammers look like they have a real player on their hands – Ipswich can take great pride in that.