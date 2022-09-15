So far, so good... but the Blues are about to run the League One gauntlet

Expert opinion

So far, so good.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten after eight games, top the League One table, are scoring goals and continue to possess the excellent trait of very rarely conceding them.

Indeed, Christian Walton's net has only been hit four times this season and the keeper has kept five clean sheets in his last six games, while Town’s goal tally of 16 scored is only second to Portsmouth’s 17.

Conor Chaplin is League One’s leading scorer, on six, Marcus Harness has made a scoring start to his career in Ipswich blue and the Ipswich engine room of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are contributing, too.

Conor Chaplin celebrates giving Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich have even scored from set pieces and look a real threat from dead-ball situations. How times have changes.

Kieran McKenna’s Town have scored the most goals from open play in the league (13), average more shots per game than any other team (17) and have more possession than any of their divisional rivals (63.1%).

This Ipswich side look the part on paper but pass the eye test, too. They are progressive, aggressive, expressive and inventive.

In short, they are great to watch, with a host of players from a squad built over two summers already firm fan favourites. The bond between this squad and their fans is getting tighter by the week.

All of the above, as well as a real trust in McKenna, is why it feels like this version of Ipswich Town, undertaking ‘League One Promotion Bid 4.0’, is built to last.

But the failures in battles past still nag. Ipswich have begun their three previous promotion bids with squads many felt were capable of reaching the Championship, but each time fell well short.

Town topped the League One table in the early stages of each of Paul Lambert’s two attempts, with the Scot winning manager-of-the-month prizes in both seasons, but on each occasion the wheels fell off at the first sign of trouble.

A series of big tests await McKenna and his side in the coming weeks, with successive league games to come against Sheffield Wednesday (a), Plymouth (a) and Portsmouth (h).

As it happens, those sides sit fourth, third and second in the League One table after eight matches.

Town are about to run League One's gauntlet. Mouth-watering stuff, really.

Failure against the league’s best has been central to Ipswich’s demise in League One, with the Blues’ inability to beat the big teams a well-worn narrative.

Here it is again, though. Town played 56 matches against teams who ultimately finished in the top 10 during their three prior League One seasons. They won just 10 of them, drawing 21 and losing 25.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich top the League One table - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

That adds up to just 51 points out of a possible 168, creating a points-per-game average good enough to finish around 23rd, if you stretched it out over a full 46-game season.

Pathetic, really.

The Blues have made up ground on certain areas of their 2021/22 season already, having finished 13 points adrift of the top six.

In their eight games to date they’ve turned a prior home loss to Bolton into a draw and won matches with Milton Keynes, Burton, Shrewsbury and Accrington from which they didn’t manage three points last time around.

They also won at Forest Green and at home to Bristol Rovers, having failed to beat any of the previous season’s newly-promoted teams in eight attempts. Again, that record was really poor.

The Ipswich Town fans like what they see from their side - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Taking those improvements, you can say Ipswich have won 16 points they didn’t manage a year ago.

Many questions have been answered but nothing is won yet. McKenna and his players know that.

What they haven’t done is beat one of the division’s ‘big boys’.

The highest-ranked team Ipswich have faced are Bolton in fifth, with Shrewsbury (eighth) and Barnsley (11th) the only others in the top 10.

The average position, using the current table, of Ipswich’s opponents to date is 16th, with McKenna’s men taking 20 points from those games.

Next up for Ipswich is a trip to Hillsborough - Credit: PA

Portsmouth have taken the same 20 points from opponents ranked, on average, 12th in the table, with Plymouth and Wednesday managing 18 and 16 points respectively from teams sitting in the same spot as Portsmouth’s opponents.

So, Ipswich’s start to the season has, maybe, been a little kinder on paper than those sharing their promotion ambitions, but that shouldn’t pour any cold water on what has been an excellent beginning to the campaign.

McKenna’s Ipswich pass both the paper and eye tests and have already shown vast improvement on previous efforts, but there are three big hurdles coming their way between now and October 1.

Do Ipswich need to win all three to prove things are different this season? No, they don’t. We’ve seen enough already to feel that way, though a win (or two) would be very nice indeed.

Would five points be a good return from three difficult fixtures? For me, yes.

Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo celebrate with Lee Evans after he had scored to take Town 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich may even lose one of these three matches. The best teams in the world lose games, but it’s how they react to set-backs that tells you a lot about the foundations on which promotion bids are built.

Town teams have crumbled when pushed to the limit, but this side and this coaching staff feels different.

If Ipswich can come through these games in good shape, whatever ‘good shape’ looks like, there will be no reason at all to believe this season can’t, at last, be Town’s.

It’s going to be a fascinating couple of weeks.