Ranking all 92 home shirts from the top four divisions

Andy Warren has ranked all 92 home shirts from worst to first - Credit: PA

The new season is finally here and that means only one thing... new kits.

It's been a busy summer of kit releases, ranging from the genius to lazy, with a range of styles on show across the 92 clubs in the top four divisions.

I've made the unwise decision to rank them all from worst to first.

Let's go.

Manchester City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: MCFC

92: Manchester City – Puma

No. I don’t like this Manchester City shirt at all.

There’s more to life than the centre of the shirt, Mr City. Why has everything been crammed in there? The order of it all is jumbled up, too. Shouldn't Puma be on top of the City badge?

And what’s with the collar?

I like the launch photo, though. GFZ’s new album is out very soon (although drummer Zinchenko has already left the band, so it will need to be shot again).

Swansea City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SCFC

91: Swansea City – Joma

I don’t really know what Swansea were trying to do, here. It looks like all of the different elements of this shirt were designed independently and then plonked on a white shirt.

Looks like it would be better used by the crew of a yacht or waiting staff in a nautical-themed fish restaurant.

Grimsby Town's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: GTFC

90: Grimsby Town – Macron

The badge and the Macron logo are too far apart. The badge and the Macron logo are too far apart. The badge and the Macron logo are too far apart.

I have one big gripe with this kit. Can you guess?

I’ve also seen it likened to prison bars online, which is now something I can’t unsee.

Salford City's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: SCFC

89: Salford City – Castore

I don’t really know why but I keep expecting Salford to be the kind of club which comes up with some absolute bangers in the world of football shirts.

So to see a red t-shirt with a badge slapped on is very, very disappointing.

Liverpool's new kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: LFC

88: Liverpool – Nike

Liverpool will tell you this is ‘clean and classic’. I say dull.

It is made from 100% recycled materials, though. So that’s a plus.

Cheslea's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Chelsea

87: Chelsea – Nike

Also dull. Though it is livened up by an interesting collar.

Doncaster Rovers have unveiled their new home shirt ahead of the 2022/23 season - Credit: DRFC

86: Doncaster Rovers – Oxen

The hoops are back at Doncaster, with former player James Coppinger helping design the shirt.

For me it looks too much like a rugby shirt, though. Sorry.

Stevenage's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: StevenageFC

85: Stevenage – Macron

Interesting. Normally you think red and white with Stevenage, but they’ve thrown some black in there to celebrate a classic kit from the late 90s. It’s a good retro shirt, here.

I like the sponsor, but the shirt itself looks like the water your get when you wash a paintbrush off.

Harrogate's home shirt - Credit: Harrogate Town

84: Harrogate Town - New Balance

Harrogate are wearing last season's shirt again this time around. It's a nice shirt all in all, with some fuzzy stripes.

But slapping that big red square on it is difficult.

Birmingham's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BCFC

83: Birmingham City – Nike

I imagine there are hundreds of Sunday League teams up and down the country wearing similar shirts to this one, which has a Birmingham City badge on it.

Accrington Stanley's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: ASFC

82: Accrington Stanley – Adidas

Stanley shirts are always fairly standard and this is a continuation of that.

Luton Town's home kit for the new season - Credit: LTFC

81: Luton Town - Umbro

I don't really know what to say about this kit. There's no rhyme or reason to it.

Is it supposed to represent the razor sharp teeth of a shark? There are a lot of plain shirts in this list but someone has put some thought into this. It's just not obvious what that thought it.

Northampton Town's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: NTFC

80: Northampton Town - Hummel

This shirt was voted for by the Northampton fans to celebrate their 125th anniversary. So who am I to criticise it?

I don’t like it but I will leave my thoughts there. It’s not my place.

Tranmere Rovers' new shirt was designed by a supporter - Credit: TRFC

79: Tranmere Rovers – Mills Sport

This shirt made me instantly think of Jurassic Park. Why, I hear you ask? Well, the blue and green bits coming over the shoulders looking like a raptor slashing at things during that scene in the kitchen.

This shirt was designed by a fan, which is a nice touch. But it is pretty dull.

Burton Albion's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: BAFC

78: Burton Albion – TAG

A solid enough effort from Burton, here, with a nice pattern to the body of the kit. But it can't excite me.

They’ve been up and down in the world of kits in recent years - I think their sponsor means it will always look like a school football kit.

Nobody will ever know what Prestec make.

Cheltenham Town's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: CTFC

77: Cheltenham Town – Errea

I’m pretty sure Lincoln had an almost identical home kit a couple of years ago. It’s a little dull.

But, once again, I would like to use this platform to tell you just how good Mira’s showers are. I have a Bluetooth one I can turn on remotely. It changes the game.

James Norwood has signed for Barnsley - Credit: BarnsleyFC

76: Barnsley – Puma

This shirt is not finished, with a sponsor on the way. That means it could move around in the rankings WILDLY.

Let’s leave it here for now.

Lincoln City's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: LCFC

75: Lincoln City – Errea

I always have a bit of an issue with striped shirts and their sponsors, with massive blocks left for a logo to appear that stops the stripes in their tracks. This one provokes those emotions from me.

My initial disappointed to find out the Imps’ sponsor this season is not Brantston pickle was tempered when I found out this Brantston are a potato supplier. Humble.

Wigan Athletic's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: WAFC

74: Wigan Athletic – Puma

It looks like somebody has taken a white shirt, dipped it into some blue dye but not put it in the entire way, before yanking it out again.

Having a charity as the sponsor is a plus, though.

Middlesbrough's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: MFC

73: Middlesbrough - Errea

It’s fair to say this shirt didn’t go down hugely well with Boro fans on the day it was released.

But it’s not dreadful. I quite like the shade of red and the collar is at least interesting. The white hoop across the chest is fine but the sponsor just looks like it’s been rammed, squished and squeezed on there. Not great.

A big plus, though, is that Fabrizio Ravanelli was the model for the launch.

Manchester United's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: MUFC

72: Manchester United - Adidas

This doesn’t do it for me, sadly. It’s very similar to one of United’s big Premier League rivals’ shirts but this one doesn’t come off anywhere near as well.

This may sound odd... but it looks a little like a fake football shirt. The boxing around the club badge is a big no no as well.

My wife thinks the collar looks like a sombrero.

Preston North End's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: PNEFC

71: Preston – Nike

It feels like every Preston kit has looked exactly the same for the last 10 years.

This is a continuation of that theme.

Fleetwood Town's 2022/23 shirt - Credit: FTFC

70: Fleetwood Town – Hummel

Full disclosure, this is one of the last kits I’ve placed in these rankings and I’m struggling for things to say about them.

I don't mind it, though.

Morecambe's red home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Morecambe FC

69: Morecambe – Joma

It's nice.

Ok, this one went in after Fleetwood’s and I’m struggling even more now. Is doing this for 92 shirts too many? Quite possibly.

Gillingham's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: GFC

68: Gillingham – Macron

It’s blue, it’s fine. It’s Gillingham. The boys from the Priestfield are never too adventurous with kits but this one at least seems to have a nice snakeskin-like pattern to it.

Huddersfield Town's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: HTFC

67: Huddersfield Town – Umbro

Another kit let down by its sponsor. Everything is fine with the blue and white stripes, with big blue sleeves. The red detailing is fine, too.

But then there’s the multi-coloured sponsor logo added to it. What can you do?

Mansfield Town are using last season's kit for a second season - Credit: MTFC

66: Mansfield Town - Surridge

Mansfield are one of those clubs who keep their home shirts for two seasons, with this one heading into its second year.

The colours are nice and the design is simple. It's fine.

Walsall's 2022/23 shirt, sponsored by Poundland - Credit: WalsallFC

65: Walsall – Errea

‘Haha, where did you get that shirt from? Poundland?’

The jokes are pretty obvious given the sponsor and, if you wanted to be unkind, this shirt does look a little cheap with ‘The Saddlers’ plastered all over it.

But I don’t mind it. At least it has some originality.

Colby Bishop in Portsmouth's new kit - Credit: Pompey

64: Portsmouth - Nike

Plain blue shirt, fuzzy blue sleeves which look like a tuned out television. Or, is it cracked ice?

I like to think of it that way. Didn't France have a kit like this at one point?

Reading's new home shirt - Credit: Reading FC

63: Reading - Macron

The battle of the blue shirts with jazzy sleeves has been won by... Reading. Well done, Royals, you beat Portsmouth, just.

The Championship club appear to have stuck a load of offcuts together to make this red/orange sleeve pieces, which gives it a little bit of an edgy.

As edgy as you can get in Reading, that is.

Tottenham's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: THFC

62: Tottenham – Nike

Nice and clean, this one. But not too clean and certainly not dull.

That’s because of the nice two-tone collar.

Colchester have returned to stripes for the 2022/23 season - Credit: CUFC

61: Colchester United – Macron

What I like about Colchester is their willingness to switch between stripes and plain shirts, rather than just sticking with very samey stripy shirts every year.

They’re back with the stripes this time around after a few years away and it looks ok. Nice and sharp. The sponsor isn’t great but there’s not much they could do about that.

Crewe's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: CAFC

60: Crewe Alexandra – FBT

It’s made by FBT, it’s unique, it’s sponsored by a breakfast cereal. It’s a Crewe shirt.

They’ve had some decent ones with this manufacturer and they’ve delivered another.

Shrewsbury Town's new kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: STFC

59: Shrewsbury Town - Umbro

A long way from Shrewsbury's worst kit in recent years. They've had some shockers.

But the blurry stripes do hurt my eyes a little bit.

MK Dons' home shirt for 2022/23 - Credit: MK Dons

58: MK Dons – Castore

There’s not much you can do with a plain white shirt, right? Wrong. You can smudge some charcoal all over it, simulating what happens when you are trying to get a tool out of the back of your shed and brush past the BBQ equipment.

At least it’s interesting?

Hull City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: HCFC

57: Hull City – Umbro

I can’t get too excited by this shirt. It’s fine.

The sponsor, Corendon Airlines, appear to offer flights from the UK to Antalya in Turkey and Antalya only.

Newport County's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: NCFC

56: Newport County – Hummel

Hummel LOVE putting little dots all over kits. They clearly have been inspired by Diadora from the mid 2000s.

But they’ve resisted from putting them on shirts this year. Apart from at Newport, that is.

It’s a nice enough shirt but a bit dated.

Derby County's new kit - Credit: DCFC

55: Derby County – Umbro

This is an unusual one as, due to Derby’s recent spell in administration, the Rams’ home kit wasn’t ready to release until very late in the day.

They wore a temporary home shirt during pre-season – and I actually really liked it. Classic, clean and with a big, black collar.

Sadly, though, the real deal is a bit of a disappointment. Black flashes for black flashes' sake, I think.

Sad.

Hartlepool's new kits are made by Errea - Credit: HUFC

54: Hartlepool United – Errea

When you think of Hartlepool, what do you think of? That’s right, Italy.

The North East club are leaning into the fact Errea are from Italy and, you know what, I quite like this shirt. It looks Dutch to me, though.

Blue and white stripes? We need more. Let’s add a small red line through them. I think it works quite nicely. It’s like the laser scanning a barcode.

Newcastle United's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: NUFC

53: Newcastle United – Castore

It’s black and white stripes. It’s Newcastle United. And they haven’t messed this one up. Take note, Grimsby.

I like the blue detailing on the Castore logo.

Leyton Orient's new kit - Credit: LOFC

52: Leyton Orient – Puma

A nice body design and a nice charity sponsor, which has come about as a continuation of Orient’s link-up with England striker Harry Kane.

Personally, I think this kit would look better with white collar and cuffs.

Swindon Town's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: STFC

51: Swindon Town – Puma

A fairly plain effort, this, but there’s something quite sharp about it. Swindon usually go with white trim, so I quite like the change to black, while the pattern within it is a nod to one of their classic ‘Burmah’ shirts from the early years of the Premier League.

A solid effort. The video for the launch was very nice.

Rotherham's 2022/23 'primary' shirt - Credit: RUFC

50: Rotherham – Puma

The Millers don’t have a ‘home’ shirt. They have a ‘primary’ shirt.

And their primary shirt is celebrating 10 years at their New York Stadium home, using a few images in the pattern.

Charlton Athletic's new Castore kit - Credit: CAFC

49: Charlton Athletic – Castore

Hummel are out, Castore are in at The Valley.

And the signs are decent. Clean, crisp and very Charlton.

And also a bit 'Swindon', which is spectacular, given the Addicks have stolen the Wiltshire club's manager, players and now kit this summer.

Leicester City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: LCFC

48: Leicester City – Adidas

This is an unmistakably Adidas shirt in its design, with white cuffs and a nice collar all involved.

I really like the gold detailing on the badge, though. That makes it a little more interesting.

Nottingham Forest's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: NFFC

47: Nottingham Forest – Macron

At the time of writing, Forest are without a sponsor and are essentially wearing a plain red kit with some nice detailing on the sleeves. That detailing is based on the design of the Trent Bridge and it's really nice.

Hopefully it stays this way... chances are it won’t, though.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Wolves FC

46: Wolverhampton Wanderers – Castore

I quite like this one. Fairly safe, but clean enough.

The colours are sharp and the black detailing is nice.

I’m not convinced Wolves still wear ‘old gold’, though. It’s more vibrant than that.

Southampton's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SouthamptonFC

45: Southampton – Hummel

I’m torn. I like the design, I like the pattern and I like the idea of basing a kit on a retro look, generally. Though it does seem like everyone’s doing it.

But I really don’t like badges in the middle of the shirt. It irritates me.

This does have its redeeming features, though.

Sheffield United's new home kit has been released - Credit: SUFC

44: Sheffield United - Macron

There was a severe delay on the Blades revealing this kit but, now they have, it ticks every box you would want a Sheffield United kit to tick.

It's red, it's white and it has plenty of black on it.

Solid.

West Brom's kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: WBA

43: West Bromwich Albion – Puma

I can’t ever get too excited about West Brom kits. The colours don’t ever do too much for me. There’s nothing they can do about that, though.

This one’s decent, though, if only for the fact they’ve gone away from their usual badge and used some historic lettering.

Oh, and it was designed by a group of supporters. Always a nice touch.

Brentford's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BrentfordFC

42: Brentford – Umbro

Like a few clubs this season, Brentford are using their 2021/22 kit for a second campaign. That’s admirable, especially at a time when so many are squeezed by rising prices everywhere.

This is a pretty clean and simple kit, though. A solid mid-table effort.

Bristol Rovers' new kit for the coming season - Credit: BRFC

41: Bristol Rovers - Macron

Is having a distinctive style helpful or a bit restrictive? I can't decide.

I like Bristol Rovers kits. I like the quarters, the blue and the white. But I do find it hard to distinguish between seasons. They all look a bit similar.

Good job it's decent. I like the different coloured sleeves.

Rochdale's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: Rochdale FC

40: Rochdale – Errea

Stick a famous Italian tyre brand on this kit in either white or gold and you’ve got a classic Inter Milan shirt.

Go with a fuel and lubricant distribution company from Bury, in red lettering, and you’ve got Rochdale.

That’s the battle the men from Spotland are facing.

Blackburn's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BlackburnRovers

39: Blackburn Rovers – Macron

If you had told me I’d rank a football shirt with an image of a devil on it this low, I’d have laughed in your face.

But here we are. It’s another decent Blackburn shirt, who have the advantage of a unique colour scheme to use.

Totally Wicked is a vaping company, by the way.

Sunderland's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SAFC

38: Sunderland – Nike

Historically I’ve been pretty harsh on Sunderland shirts. They are normally pretty dull.

But this one has a nice sharpness to it. I think the black really helps with that.

Millwall's 2022/23 home shirt - Credit: MillwallFC

37: Millwall – Hummel

I still haven’t tried a cup of Huski Chocolate. Ipswich were at The Den in pre-season and, ludicrously, they don't even sell it there.

But it’s a great sponsor logo on a pretty good shirt, which has a fairly vicious looking lion built into the fabric of it.

Peterborough's home shirt for the 2022/23 season - Credit: PUFC

36: Peterborough United – Puma

This set of rankings is full of hypocrisies but this shirt is both plain and nice at the same time.

Yes, yes I’ve put Liverpool and City (among others) down the rankings for these very reasons but I like what my eye tells me I like.

Stoke City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SCFC

35: Stoke City – Macron

Stripes don’t excite me too much but I like this one. The stripes have been broken up a bit, giving it all a nice texture.

A like the black logos all over it, too.

Bolton's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BWFC

34: Bolton Wanderers – Macron

You know what, I actually quite like this one.

Bolton have tended to ruin their kits with hideous sponsors in recent years. This season’s isn’t great by any means but it’s a lot more sympathetic than anything to do with Home Bargains. Also, the little car looks cheeky. I like that. Look at his little face – I'd sort a car with them.

It’s sitting on a really smart shirt, too.

Crawley Town's new kit for the season - Credit: Crawley Town

33: Crawley Town - Adidas

From a distance, this shirt looks like a plain red number. Very dull.

But, up close, there is a wonderful honeycomb pattern in the centre. The sponsor is, Crawley say, a 'Chromie Squiggle, a multicoloured NFT from the Art Blocks Curated Collection'.

I have no further comment to make on that, other than to say NFTs are nonsense.

Cambridge United's 2022/23 home kit - Credit: CUFC

32: Cambridge United – Hummel

Last season’s Cambridge shirt was all over the place. Possibly in a good way. It looked like it had been made out of pieces of yellow driftwood.

This one is a lot more calm, with a simple yet stylish yellow body and the Hummel chevrons down the sleeve.

They look great in black.

Bournemouth's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BFC

31: Bournemouth – Umbro

It’s jazzy. And generally speaking I do like jazzy.

But this is maybe too jazzy? Jagged, is another word which comes to mind. This looks like a barbed wire fence.

I do give marks for trying something a little different.

QPR's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: QPRFC

30: QPR – Errea

R’s shirts are always stylish and this one feels like another – and it comes complete with some calligraphy on the front.

Lovely stuff.

Oxford United's new kit, made by Macron - Credit: OUFC

29: Oxford United – Macron

I have a soft spot for Oxford United. The maternal side of my family are from there and I’ve always really liked their shirts.

This one is another good one, with a nice yellow body and some cosmic sleeves.

Oh, and the ‘BG’ sponsorship logo stands for ‘Bangkok Glass’. I wasn’t expecting that. Is Thai glass particularly sought after?

Carlisle United's kit for the new season - Credit: CUFC

28: Carlisle United – Errea

The Cumbrians get some marks for being adventurous, here, moving towards something a little different to their usual fare.

Is it snakeskin or is a Matrix kind of patter? Doesn’t matter, it’s a good look.

Aston Villa's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: AVFC

27: Aston Villa – Castore

I always like Villa’s kits. The colour palette is a winner and this year’s effort is decent once again. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

I particularly like the ‘3D’ badge.

But the descriptions are getting a little bit silly. Apparently, ‘the subtle chevrons in the material represent the prestigious honours won during the club’s history’.

Come on.

Barrow's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Barrow FC

26: Barrow – Puma

Barrow say the design, with different blues on a white base, resembles a bluebird in a nod to the club’s nickname. But I see something a little different.

The Cumbrian settlement is famous for being a port town. To me, this design looks like a shipping map, with the darker blue the deeper water and the lighter the shallow. These shirts can be whatever you want them to be.

I like it.

Bristol City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BCFC

25: Bristol City – Hummel

This shirt’s a banger in the plain game. Based on a successful City team from the 1950s, this kit captures that style perfectly.

It’s really sharp with big white sleeve and a huge collar, with the Hummel logo in a deep red is nice and subtle.

I get accused of being mean on red shirts, but this one’s good.

Everton have launched their kit for the new season - Credit: Everton FC

24: Everton – Hummel

Hipster’s choice Hummel are doing a good job this summer. This release from the Toffees was hotly-anticipated and, you know what, I like it.

The body includes the shape of the iconic Prince Rupert’s Tower, which appears on their badge, and the shade of blue is as deep as the ocean.

The arm areas remind me of my holiday to the Canary Islands this summer. The blue represents the nice tan I had on my upper arm, but when you lift it up, there’s an incredibly white patch underneath.

It would look better with ‘One2One’ or ‘Chang’ sponsoring this, rather than a betting company, but it’s still a nice shirt.

Exeter City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: ECFC

23: Exeter City – Joma

Exeter only went and let their supporters vote for their kit, didn’t they! Lovely stuff.

And the fans chose a banger. Carpet Right is a proper old school sponsor as well.

I love it.

AFC Wimbledon's new kit - Credit: AFCWimbledon

22: AFC Wimbledon – Hummel

I always look forward to seeing the Dons’ latest offering and, while not hitting the heights of recent years, this one doesn’t disappoint.

Striking colours and a top end sponsor.

Bradford City's shirt for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BCFC

21: Bradford City – Macron

The men from Valley Parade are always on pretty safe ground with their colour scheme and, once again, they’ve managed to avoid messing it up.

Another nice kit with the same loyal sponsor they’ve had since 2013. And from 1997-2006 before that.

Cardiff's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: CCFC

20: Cardiff City – New Balance

Seemingly launched in the Cardiff branch of Ikea, this plain and simple blue shirt is actually really nice.

It’s got a lovely sheen to it, which hopefully means it’s easy enough to wipe off any Swedish meatballs and gravy (one of the best gravies there is, by the way) you are able to spill down it.

Sutton United's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SUFC

19: Sutton United – O’Neills

I nice unique colour-scheme here from the League Two side, who wear yellow and chocolate. Yes, chocolate.

I like the quarters design, which makes the top right and bottom left of the shirt (as you’re wearing it) look like a set of opens blinds.

West Ham's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: WHUFC

18: West Ham – Umbro

My first instinct is that I hated this kit. But it’s grown on me a fair bit.

It’s based on a promotion-winning kit from 30 years ago and has ‘graffiti-scratched sleeves’ to give it a modern twist. I’m wasn’t sure it worked, but it least it’s an attempt to be different.

Arsenal's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Arsenal FC

17: Arsenal – Adidas

I quite like this Arsenal design. The material looks like it’s been made out of one of those Dutch Stroopwafels, which I love, and I quite like the retro feel of the lightning bolts around the collar. Shirts with collars are nice.

It’s very similar to Manchester United’s, but this one works so much better.

Also, £5 from every shirt sold by the club goes to their charitable arm. A nice touch.

Stockport County are back in the EFL - Credit: SCFC

16: Stockport County – Puma

Back in the league and back with a decent effort.

This looks like a bit of a rip of the classic Adidas ‘Ipswich’ templates from the 1980s. It’s made by Puma, the bitter and jealous brother of Adidas, but it still looks good.

Wycombe Wanderers' new home kit - Credit: WWFC

15: Wycombe Wanderers – O'Neills

The Chairboys butchered a classic last season back they are back on point now, with clean lines making this shirt really nice and sharp.

Does their sponsorship by Dreams count as iconic, now? I thought so, but then I looked it up and they’ve been in an on-off relationship with them for 15 years. They are a perfect pair, though. I'm glad they're back together.

They will be together forever, I’m sure.

Watford's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Watford FC

14: Watford – Kelme

I’ll be honest, I went searching for Watford’s new shirt fearing the worst. I’ve not been a fan of their kits in recent years, but this one is really nice.

Yellow takes centre stage and the black and red work well with it.

Kelme screams Real Madrid from the early 90s as well. That’s nice.

Burnley's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: BurnleyFC

13: Burnley – Umbro

Umbro are definitely looking at classic shirts this coming season and the same’s true at Turf Moor, where Burnley’s 1991/92 fourth-tier title win is the inspiration for this season’s shirt.

Having ‘Classic Football Shirts’ sponsoring a football shirt is an incredibly good look, then.

Brighton's home shirt for the new season - Credit: Brighton & HA

12: Brighton & Hove Albion - Nike

Nike kits haven't featured highly at all in these rankings, but I really like this one.

It's fresh, vibrant and is in many ways individual. There's a lot to like about Brighton and this kit is one of them. The flashes of yellow make it.

My brother recently saw Brighton boss Graham Potter in a bakery down there. Thought you'd like to know.

Blackpool's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Blackpool FC

11: Blackpool - Puma

This shirt Rocks. Blackpool Rock, get it? The colour pops and the diamond design within the shirt really adds to it. I like the collar and cuffs (crucial in the shirt game) too.

But remember, everyone, it’s tangerine, not orange.

Port Vale's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: PVFC

10: Port Vale – Errea

Yes. I like this.

White shirts done well are always nice and this is a white shirt done well.

Someone’s been let loose with a paint roller on the sleeves but, thankfully, it’s all come out quite well.

Norwich City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: NCFC

9: Norwich City – Joma

The Canaries have had some shockers in recent years, but this is class. Pure nostalgia.

It’s crisp, clean and the yellow shines nicely.

Plus, combining their kit launch with a special message from mental health charity Mind was a classy touch.

Sheffield Wednesday's Macron kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: SWFC

8: Sheffield Wednesday – Macron

Look how happy Michael Ihiekwe is to be wearing this new Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

Wednesday have had some shockers in recent seasons but they’re with Macron now – I love their work.

This is how you do stripes well, with the classic blue and white broken up by black pins from top to bottom.

Collar and cuffs – so crucial in shirt design – are on point as well.

Leeds United's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: LUFC

7: Leeds United – Adidas

Yes please. Such a sharp looking kit, with the navy and yellow trim bringing a white shirt to life.

Just works in every way. Simplicity at its best.

Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns model Ipswich Town's new home kit - Credit: Ross Halls

6: Ipswich Town – Umbro

A new era for Ipswich Town has seen the club move back into partnership with Umbro - and the first shirt is a cracker.

The blue’s lovely, the pattern on it is completely unique and the sponsor logo is a dream. There are unique touches throughout, including the three stars on the back of the collar and the ‘running towards adversity’ tagline.

Town will sell an absolute mountain of these. They already have.

Coventry City's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: CCFC

5: Coventry City – Hummel

First things first, sometimes I think badges in the centre of shirts look a bit lost, but this one seems to work.

There’s a lot of personality in this Coventry kit, with shades of the 70s and the stained-glass window design of Coventry Cathedral used in the ‘tram lines’ down the two sides of the Sky Blue shirt.

There are two Hummel chevrons on either sleeve. That seems like a good amount. You don’t need to cover the whole arm like tyre marks.

I really like it. Shooting the kit launch with a load of blue LED lights around certainly helps the look. Can they be used at the Ricoh during games?

Fulham's home shirt for the new season - Credit: Fulham FC

4: Fulham - Adidas

It will not surprise you to learn I have sat and done these rankings in our spare bedroom. Alone. But I genuinely exclaimed 'phwooooarrrr' when I saw this shirt.

It's a bit of me. I love crisp, white shirts and this one's black and red (I particularly love the red) screamed at me.

It reminds me of Fulham's 'Pizza Hut' shirts from the early 2000s. They were superb.

Plymouth Argyle's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: PAFC

3: Plymouth Argyle – Puma

I was nervous about this Plymouth kit. Argyle produce brilliant shirts every season, but this one was the first in a very long time not to include the logo of pasty giant, Ginsters. The pinnacle of sponsorships, we can all agree.

But I needn’t have worried. The Pastry Princes are still involved and have gifted the sponsorship to Project 35, who are working to battle poverty in the city. A great cause.

And the shirt is superb. The pattern is a nod to Plymouth castle and looks really nice – would be at home on stylish Venezia shirt (a massive let down for 2022/23) I think.

It’s a stunner.

Forest Green Rovers' home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: PA

2: Forest Green Rovers – Player Layer

The ‘electrified zebra’ is back. Forest Green do things differently and they’re reusing the shirt they wore when winning the League Two title last season.

You wouldn’t expect anything else from a club who put sustainability at the heart of everything they do. It’s made with used coffee grounds, reducing the plastic needed to produce the kit.

It won’t be for everyone but I think the design is great. I may need to buy one.

Crystal Palace's home kit for the 2022/23 season - Credit: CPFC

1: Crystal Palace – Macron

I love this shirt. It’s like my daughter’s early colouring efforts meeting some of Bayern Munich’s classic 90s home shirts. It's s concept I like a lot.

I like how soft the pattern is but yet how thrilling and exciting it is, too.

Great work. The away kit is lovely, too.

It’s this year’s champion.