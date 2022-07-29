Andy Warren: My six wishes for the new season at Ipswich Town

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town are preparing for the start of the new season - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The new season is upon us, with Ipswich Town once again hoping for promotion from League One. Here, Andy Warren casts his six wishes for the new campaign.

In the mix

For Ipswich Town to have finished 11th, 9th and 11th again in their three League One seasons, and not even get close to making the play-offs during this period, is dreadful by almost every metric. Especially considering the quality of player available to the Blues during this period.

Expectation is high heading into Kieran McKenna’s first full season as manager – and rightly so.

The Town boss has proven himself to be a highly capable leader, able to improve players and put a good brand of football on the pitch.

Kieran McKenna is preparing for his first full season as Ipswich Town boss - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The club, under its new ownership, has barely put a foot wrong off the pitch during the first year of a new era. But now it’s time to deliver on it.

Sure, the title or automatic promotion has to be the aim and it’s one not beyond this group. But jumping from 11th into the play-off places would represent a significant achievement.

First it was a pair of fast starts which crumbled away and were followed by collapses under Paul Lambert, before Paul Cook’s time as Blues boss saw a painfully slow beginning to the campaign cause damage which couldn’t be recovered.

Obviously, we all want to see Town win the league at a canter. But that doesn’t feel realistic at this point.

So this time I want to see the Blues find a level of consistency across the campaign. They may not burst out the blocks or surge to the top of the table, but if they can remain consistent they won’t be up and down the table like a yo-yo and can maintain a place in the promotion picture throughout.

Do that and Town can be in a position to attack come late March, giving them a real chance of finishing in style.

That would represent huge progress and, hopefully, can lead to success.

Wes Burns enjoyed a highly successful first season at Town - Credit: ITFC

The difficult second season

Wes Burns surpassed all expectations in season one with Ipswich Town.

What a signing he’s proved to be. Player-of-the-year, top scorer, League One team-of-the-year, new deal and an international debut – all while also being an excellent ambassador for the club off the pitch. In many ways he’s the face of this squad.

But, as many musicians, film-makers and performers will tell you, following up an impressive introduction can sometimes be a little difficult.

Avoiding second-season syndrome is going to be crucial for Burns, with McKenna challenging him to do just that within minutes of 2021/22 coming to a close.

We’ve already seen the Welshman receive added attention on the pitch once his importance to Ipswich became clear. That’s a hurdle both he and his team are going to need to overcome in season two.

Pre-season has been a little slow for Burns, which was maybe to be expected given how busy his summer has been. We know the quality he can bring, though.

While it may prove healthy for Town not to rely on their Welsh flyer quite as much as last season, if Burns can be a heavy contributor once again then things are going in the right direction.

Sam Morsy is playing a more attacking role under Kieran McKenna - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Perfect 10

I have a feeling the goals may be spread around this Ipswich side a little bit in 2022/23.

And one particular area I’d like to see them come from is the middle of midfield. Not the attacking midfielders, but the true central midfielders.

You have to go back more than a decade to the find the last time a player in that position achieved double figures – David Norris in 2010/11.

But I think Sam Morsy is capable of it. He’s been a released a little under McKenna and is getting into some dangerous positions in the opposition penalty area.

He scored three under his new manager last season and missed plenty more chances. He’s been in target this summer already, too.

So, Mr Morsy, I challenge you to hit double figures this time around.

Christian Walton kept 14 clean sheets last season - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

Record breaker

Christian Walton kept 14 clean sheets in only 34 League One matches last season, behind an Ipswich Town defence which, at times, seemed watertight.

Following McKenna’s appointment as boss, the Blues conceded only 12 goals – by far the best defensive record in the league during this period.

Yes, we know Town must improving their attacking numbers when the new campaign begins. But let’s not lose what became such a strength during the second half of last season.

I want to see Walton finish the campaign with League One’s golden glove (which he would surely have done last season had he played the full campaign), just as he did when Wigan won the title in 2017/18.

He kept 19 that time. Can he break his own personal record and reach 20?

Kyle Edwards is preparing for season two at Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Find your feet

Kyle Edwards has, at times, been something of a forgotten man at Ipswich Town.

Injuries during the second half of last season made sure of that, as did the fact Burns was performing so well and had nailed down a starting position out wide.

We’ve seen flashes from the former West Brom man, who clearly possesses plenty of ability, but those sparks have not turned into fires.

He’s under the radar and, for many, isn’t in the conversation when it comes to starting spots, given McKenna doesn’t often operate with out-and-out wingers.

I think he can adapt, though, and I’d love to see his ball-carrying ability in the side and causing trouble for opposition full-backs.

Town are preparing for their fourth crack at League One - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cup exploits

Below are Ipswich’s best cup ‘runs’ in all three competitions since dropping into League One.

FA Cup: Second round – 2019/20 and 2021/22 (lost to Coventry and Barrow respectively)

Carabao Cup: Second round – 2020/21 (lost to Fulham)

Papa John’s Trophy: Second knockout round - 2019/20 (lost to Exeter)

I want to see Town surpass all three of those this time around. From a low base, it doesn’t see like too much to ask.



