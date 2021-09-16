Appleton not shocked by Town's slow start but expects Cook's men to 'click' soon

Published: 1:35 PM September 16, 2021

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is not shocked to see Ipswich Town struggle to get going at the start of the new season.

The Blues head to Sincil Bank this weekend looking for their first League One win at the seventh attempt, with Paul Cook’s new-look side sitting 22nd in the table.

Despite the summer upheaval, which has seen Cook completely rebuild his squad with 19 new signings, Appleton still sees the Blues finishing in the top six.

“I am and I’m not,” Appleton told Lincolnshire Live, when asked if he was surprised by Town’s slow start.

“Signing 19 players, that’s a hell of a lot of players to bring in at the same time.

“At some point they are going to click, a lot of people have said that. I hope it’s not Saturday. I hope we can perform to a level where, one, we can compete with them and, two, beat them.

“I’m sure, at some point, they will perform really well. I’d be surprised and shocked if they’re not in the top six come game 46.”

Saturday’s game will see the Blues face a side including midfielder Teddy Bishop, one of the summer casualties as his 18-year Ipswich career was ended as part of Cook’s overhaul.

He’s been struggling with an ankle injury and illness, but Appleton believes he will be fit to play.

“His ankle is fine,” Appleton said. “We got a phone call on Sunday saying he felt unwell. We kept him out the building (on Monday). He’s done his Covid tests and he’s fine.

“Hopefully he can recover and get himself right for Saturday. I’m sure it’ll be a game he’ll be desperate to play in.”

Lincoln beat Cambridge United 5-1 on Saturday before drawing 1-1 with Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Bishop started the first of those games but left the field on 53 minutes with his ankle problem and was an unused sub in the victory over the Millers.

Ipswich Town will come up against midfielder Teddy Bishop when they play Lincoln this weekend - Credit: Lincoln City Football Club//Graham Burrell



